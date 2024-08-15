 Sweden reports deadly mpox strain, first such case outside Africa | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sweden reports deadly mpox strain, first such case outside Africa

ByHT News Desk
Aug 15, 2024 09:45 PM IST

Sweden reports deadly mpox strain, first such case outside Africa

Sweden reported its first mpox case on Thursday, a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the infection a global public health emergency. With this, Sweden has also become the first country outside the African continent to report the more contagious strain of mpox virus.

Patient showing his hand with a sore caused by an infection of the monkeypox virus in Lima, Peru.(AFP / File)
Patient showing his hand with a sore caused by an infection of the monkeypox virus in Lima, Peru.(AFP / File)

"A person who sought care" in Stockholm "has been diagnosed with mpox caused by the clade I variant. It is the first case caused by clade I to be diagnosed outside the African continent," Sweden's Public Health Agency said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to other countries.

"The emergence of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying,” WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

“On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives,” he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Get Current Updates on World News, US News, Hollywood News, Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / World News / Sweden reports deadly mpox strain, first such case outside Africa
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On