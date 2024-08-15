Mpox outbreak: Symptoms, preventions. Why has WHO declared it global health emergency? Explained

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared Mpox, once known as Monkeypox, a global health emergency, amid the increasing cases of the disease in Africa. The announcement came after a meeting of the UN health agency's emergency committee. Mpox is transmitted through close physical contact, and the most noticeable symptom of the disease is pus-filled lesions on the skin.(AP)

“Today, the Emergency Committee on #mpox met and advised me that in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice. @WHO is on the ground, working with the affected countries, and others at risk, through our country and regional offices, as well as with partners including the @AfricaCDC, NGOs, civil society and more,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on X.

What is Mpox?

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the Monkeypox virus, a species of the genus Orthopoxvirus. The virus was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were outbreaks of a “pox-like” disease in monkeys. Until recently, most human cases were seen in people in central and West Africa who had close contact with infected animals, reported AP.

Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms.

What are the symptoms?

People infected with Mpox often get a rash that may be located on hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth or near the genital areas. The rash eventually forms pustules (big white or yellow pimples filled with pus) and scabs before healing.

Other symptoms include - fever, headache, and muscle aches. Lymph nodes can also swell up as they try to fight the virus. In rare cases, an infection may be deadly.

Notably, a person diagnosed with the disease can spread it to others from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

How long do Mpox symptoms last?

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mpox symptoms start within 21 days of exposure to the virus. The incubation period for Mpox is three to 17 days. During this time, a person does not have symptoms and may feel fine.

How does Mpox spread?

The disease can spread through direct skin-to-skin contact, contact with saliva, upper respiratory secretions (snot, mucus), bodily fluids or lesions around genitals, prolonged face-to-face interactions (such as talking or breathing), contact with objects, fabrics, and surfaces that have not been disinfected after use by someone with Mpox. Pregnant women with Mpox can pass the virus to the fetus during pregnancy or to the newborn during and after birth.

What are the precautions?

Mpox can be prevented through vaccines. As the Mpox virus and smallpox viruses are related (they are both orthopoxviruses), smallpox vaccines offer protection against Mpox.

The 2022 outbreak of Mpox in dozens of countries was largely shut down with the use of vaccines and treatments in rich countries, in addition to convincing people to avoid risky behaviour. However, barely any vaccines or treatments have been available in Africa.

Meanwhile, Congo has said it's in talks with donors about possible vaccine donations and has gotten some financial aid from Britain and the US, reported AP. On the other hand, WHO had released $1.45 million from its emergency fund to support the response to Mpox in Africa.

Why has WHO declared Mpox as a global health emergency?

According to the WHO, there have been more than 14,000 cases of Mpox and 524 deaths in Africa this year. So far, 96 per cent of all cases are death are from Congo.

The disease has been declared a global health emergency with scientists concerned about the further spread of the virus.

However, WHO has not declared Mpox a pandemic. Rather, the measures it has triggered are designed to prevent it from becoming one.

Which countries have been affected?

In the past month, the virus has spread to Rwanda and Burundi, which share a border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It has also spread to other East African countries, such as Kenya and Uganda.

In an interconnected, mobile world, cases may spread to other continents, as mpox did in 2018 from Nigeria to the United Kingdom and other countries.

(With inputs from agencies)