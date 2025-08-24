65-year-old Indian man among five killed in New York tour bus crash

A 65-year-old Indian man from Bihar was among five people who lost their lives in a tour bus crash in western New York that was carrying 54 passengers on Friday. Rescue personnel work the scene of a tour bus that crashed and rolled over on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (AP)

In addition to the Indian tourist, the bus was carrying passengers from China and the Philippines.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the New York State Police identified the victims as Shankar Kumar Jha, 65, of Madhubani, India; Pinki Changrani, 60, of East Brunswick, New Jersey; Xie Hongzhuo, 22, a Columbia University student from Beijing, China; Zhang Xiaolan, 55, of Jersey City, New Jersey; and Jian Mingli, 56, also of Jersey City.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the driver, Bin Shao, 55, of Flushing, New York, showed no signs of impairment, and the vehicle had no mechanical issues.

The crash occurred around 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Buffalo, as the tourists were returning to New York City after a visit to Niagara Falls. Authorities said the driver became distracted, which led to the accident.

The New York State Police, in their statement, said, “Investigation determined that a 2005 Van Wool Bus and Coach tour bus owned by M&Y Tour Inc out of Staten Island, NY was travelling eastbound on the I-90 from Niagara Falls, NY to New York City.”

They added, “The bus exited the roadway into the median then abruptly corrected causing the bus to overturn and roll off the I-90 on the south embankment. Multiple passengers were ejected, trapped with 5 deceased at the scene. Multiple individuals were taken to Erie County Medical Center, Strong Memorial Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban and UMMR in Batavia. Mercy Flight and numerous EMS and first responders assisted at the scene.”

Police rule out mechanical fault, driver error and intoxication

Authorities had earlier ruled out mechanical failure, driver impairment and intoxication as causes of the New York bus crash.

“Mechanical error was ruled out as well as impairment or intoxication,” Major Andrew Ray told the media, noting that no charges had been filed.

Translators were deployed to assist in communicating with the victims, while eight helicopters were used in the rescue operation, according to Margaret Ferrentino, president of Mercy Flight, a non-profit air ambulance provider, who spoke to AFP.

“The driver is alive and well – we’re working with him. We believe we have a good idea of what happened, why the bus lost control. We just want to make sure that all the details are thoroughly vetted,” a police spokesman said earlier.