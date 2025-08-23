5 killed in New York bus crash; Indians, Chinese tourists among 54 passengers on board

At leats five poeple were killed after a tourist bus crashed on a New York highway while returning form Niagara Falls. As per reports, the 54 passengers on board the bus includes tourists from India. Rescue personnel work the scene of a tour bus that crashed and rolled over on the New York State Thruway near Pembroke, New York.(AP)

Apart from Indian tourists, the bus also had passengers from China and the Philippines as well.

The wreck happened 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Buffalo as the tourists headed back to New York City after visiting Niagara Falls. The authorities said that the driver became distracted, leading to the crash.

"It's believed the operator became distracted, lost control, over-corrected and ended up... over there," AFP quoted New York state police commander Major Andre Ray as saying.

The bus had a total of 54 people on board at the time of the tragedy. Apart from the five fatalities, crash, nobody else was in a life-threatening situation, Ray told the media.

The bus had travelled to Niagara Falls, on the border with Canada, for the day and was headed back when the accident took place on a highway near Pembroke.

Police rules out ‘mechanical error’

The authorities ruled out mechanical error, driver impairment, and intoxication as the causes of the New York bus crash.

"Mechanical error was ruled out as well as impairment or intoxication," Major Andrew Ray told the media, adding that no charges had been brought.

Translators were sent to the scene to help communicate with the victims. Eight helicopters were involved in the rescue effort, Margaret Ferrentino, president of Mercy Flight, a nonprofit provider of air ambulance services, told AFP.

"The driver is alive and well -- we're working with him. We believe we have a good idea of what happened, why the bus lost control. We just want to make sure that all the details are thoroughly vetted," a police spokesman said earlier.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her team was coordinating with state police and local officials "who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved."

Blood and organ donor network Connect Life issued a call for blood donors to come forward after the crash.

"I'm heartbroken for all those we've lost and all those injured and praying for their families. Thank you to our brave first responders on the scene," senior US senator from New York, Chuck Schumer, said.