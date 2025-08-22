NYS Thruway tour bus accident: I-90 in Pembroke shut, dozens reported injured

A tour bus met with an accident at the New York State Thruway on August 22. Governor Kathy Hochul said on X that she had been informed of the ‘tragic tour bus accident’. The New York State Police said all lanes were closed at I-90, Pembroke due to a collision involving a bus. Image for representation.(Unsplash)

The New York State Thruway Authority shared an update that “I-90 east and west is closed between exit 48A (Pembroke) and exit 49 (Depew) due to a serious crash.” They advised that vehicles seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Reports of injuries emerge

One report by Buffalo, New York-based radio station WBUF claimed that 52 people have been injured in the accident. They cited Genesee Co Fire Wire. Hindustan Times has not been able to verify these claims, and no official sources have disclosed injury numbers yet.

Also Read | US pauses worker visas for commercial truck drivers after Florida crash that killed three

Meanwhile, Governor Hochul said her team was coordinating with concerned officials who were working to rescue and provide assistance to all involved.

The New York State Police also shared an update on X, saying “I-90, Pembroke- All lanes closed due to a collision involving a bus. Expect heavy delays and alternate routes of travel.”

Visuals of crash emerge

Visuals of the accident also began to surface on social media.

The pictures showed a bus that looked like it had skidded off the road. The post also claimed 52 people had been injured.

Another person shared that a ‘mass casualty incident’ had unfurled, and the picture shows a long line of vehicles held up.

Yet another profile shared images of the crash, and noted that over 50 people had been injured.

Sharing photos of the accident, another profile claimed that the bus had been hit by a tractor trailer.

Hindustan Times has not been able to verify these claims or images independently, and no official information about the cause of the accident has come yet.