News / World News / 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, causing shaking in much of the country

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, causing shaking in much of the country

AP |
Sep 09, 2023 04:44 AM IST

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 and occurred about 18 kilometers (11 miles) below the surface.

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, and shaking was felt from Rabat to Marrakesh. There was no immediate word on any casualties or damage.

Quake hit at 11:11 p.m. and was centered about 56.3 kilometers (34.9 miles) west of Oukaimeden, a popular ski resort in the Atlas Mountains.(Representative image)
It said the quake hit at 11:11 p.m. and was centered about 56.3 kilometers (34.9 miles) west of Oukaimeden, a popular ski resort in the Atlas Mountains.

