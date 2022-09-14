A beauty queen is at the centre of Taiwan, China's latest row
China-Taiwan Conflict: "China pressured the Malaysian organisers to ban Miss Kao from holding our national flag on stage," Taiwan's foreign ministry in a statement, AFP reported.
Taiwan accused China on Wednesday of pressuring organisers of a trade event in Malaysia to stop Taiwanese beauty queen Kao Man-jung from waving the island's flag on stag while other contestants were seen waving the flags of their respective countries. Taiwan said that miss Taiwan Kao Man-jung was photographed crying as other contestants in a beauty pageant appeared on stage.
Read more: Russia jabs EU on gas sales: ‘Not the only region that can buy…’
What is Taiwan's latest charge at China?
"China pressured the Malaysian organisers to ban Miss Kao from holding our national flag on stage," Taiwan's foreign ministry in a statement, AFP reported. China instructed its representative office in Malaysia to stop the beauty queen from waving the flag on stage, the foreign ministry added.
Beijing is deploying "vile actions", Taiwan said.
Why the display of flag is controversial?
As China regards the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory, Beijing fumes at any recognition of Taiwan as a country at an international level. Display of flag is one such instance.
Read more: Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state: The solemn tradition explained
Has such a controversy happened before?
Celebrities like US pop stars Madonna and Katy Perry have also shown Taiwan's flag in the past much to Beijing's dismay. In 2016, a teen Taiwanese K-pop singer had to publicly apologise for waving the Taiwan flag during an online broadcast.
-
Russia jabs EU on gas sales: ‘Not the only region that can buy…’
The Kremlin on Wednesday played down the impact of lost gas sales to Europe on Russia's economy and said there were plenty of other countries that wanted to buy Russia's energy resources. Read more: What global energy agency said on oil production, demand: 'For now, China… There are regions developing at a much faster pace ... they can compensate for the (reduced) demand for (Russian) gas in Europe," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state: The solemn tradition explained
Queen Elizabeth II will lie-in-state from Wednesday ahead of the monarch's funeral on Monday. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. Since 1910, when King Edward VII lay-in-state in British parliament's Westminster Hall, all sovereigns have lain in state at the historical 900-year old hall. Previous monarchs to lie-in-state in Westminster Hall include: Edward VII (1910); George V, the grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II (1936); and her father, George VI (1952).
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Kazakhstan ahead of SCO summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. Xi, wearing a blue suit and a face mask, was met on airport tarmac President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and an honor guard, all of whom wore masks.
-
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
With thunderstorms forecast and more mudslides possible into Wednesday, evacuation orders remained in place in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains while a wildfire raging 500 miles (805 kilometers) to the north forced residents to abandon their homes. The Mosquito Fire burning 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco erupted in the afternoon just hours after officials had reported making “great strides” in the battle.
-
At least 10 people trapped in collapsed building in Jordan
Rescuers were searching on Wednesday for ten people under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Jordanian capital where five people were confirmed dead so far, officials said. Read more: US' aid to Pakistan amid deadly devastating floods "There are at least 10 people under the rubble ... there are signs of life," said government spokesperson Faisal Shboul during a visit to the site in the Webdeh district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics