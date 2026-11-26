Iran’s president recently went on national television to say what people in the streets already see, as authorities cut food and electricity subsidies while workers protest unpaid salaries: “We have no money.”

The high price of gasoline is among the burdens facing ordinary Iranians.

With diplomacy over ending the war stalled, President Masoud Pezeshkian’s comments served as an acknowledgment of the economic pain a U.S. naval blockade is heaping on a country already under intense strain.

That is being felt at dinner tables across the country as government statistics show food and

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Washington has tightened its blockade on Iran by targeting flights and trade by land in addition to blocking oil exports by sea. Meanwhile, tensions internally between relative moderates within Iran’s theocracy and hard-liners have burst into the open as officials weigh further escalating the conflict over control of the Strait of Hormuz to break the blockade.

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“Iran has been living on borrowed economic time for months,” said Ali Vaez, an Iran expert at the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based think tank. “What’s remarkable is how long Tehran has managed to postpone the reckoning.”

That reckoning is something Pezeshkian hinted at during his televised remarks Nov. 20, and then the next day addressing a conference in Tehran.

“We are engaged in a silent war that is far more difficult than one in which missiles are launched and destruction is caused,” Pezeshkian said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. “It is an economic war…and it is no easy battle.”

The dire prognosis is pushing Iran to cut subsidies further in an oil-producing country where cheap energy and food staples are considered a birthright by many. A decision in the summer to reduce gasoline subsidies triggered massive queues at the pump.

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Iran’s state electricity company, Tavanir, has begun rolling blackouts to ration power, with outages lasting up to two hours a day in some locations. Tavanir said damage at Iran’s natural gas fields during the war had led to fuel shortages. Iranians should brace for worsening outages in the winter, said Reza Sepahvand, a spokesman for parliament’s energy commission.

Workers warm themselves in Tehran.

Already, power stations around Tehran burn mazut, a high-polluting, low-quality fuel common in former Soviet bloc countries, to generate electricity. Authorities also have used methanol to stretch gasoline supplies.

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Meanwhile, Iranian authorities made cuts to food subsidies, though they denied the moves constituted rationing.

Authorities cut allocations of cheap flour and bread in seven of Iran’s 31 provinces, said Hossein Zafari, the spokesman of the country’s Flour and Bread Council. Flour shortages after the cuts led to protests by bakers in Iran’s western Zanjan province and other areas, Zafari told Nour News, a website affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The government also more than doubled the price it charges consumers of industrial flour, the Pasta Manufacturers Employers’ Association told Iranian state media.

The government had no choice but to resort to such cuts because it lacks the political mandate for broad subsidy reforms, said Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, the founder and chief executive of London-based economic think tank the Bourse & Bazaar Foundation. But its response is still falling short of a long-term solution, he said.

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“We are seeing a lot of half-measures that fail to address the root causes of economic mismanagement,” Batmanghelidj said. “The best Iran can do is muddle through, possibly until a change in the U.S. administration.”

But two years may be a long time for Iran’s people, who have seen living conditions further deteriorate in recent years. Economic pressures also led to nationwide protests in January leading to a bloody security force crackdown that killed thousands.

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While there is no sign of widespread dissent, particularly as security officials have maintained tight control on the public since the war, grumbling can be heard across Tehran over the prices people see at markets and shops.

A Tehran resident in his 70s said that he sees more people buying discounted potatoes and onions that have started to spoil. “I’m managing to get by,” he said.

But it isn’t easy. He recently bought sangak, a traditional Persian flatbread, for the equivalent of 35 cents—seven times the subsidized price. The average pension in Iran is now worth $64 a month.

“It was the first time in my life that I had paid that much for a single loaf of bread,” he said.

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Another resident of the capital expressed dismay as bread from a local bakery in Tehran’s affluent northern suburbs grew progressively darker as it spoiled.

“They mixed it with flour used for animals,” he said.

Meanwhile, protests by retirees and labor unionists continue. After a crash killed 13 petrochemical plant workers in Abadan, the main city in Iran’s western oil fields, a trade union held a demonstration in which protesters also used antiregime slogans. The trade union tied the deaths to austerity measures and political repression.

“Subsidized gasoline, subsidized bread, and now they are even trying to ration breathing, and if you protest, they cut it off,” the union said on social media. Authorities later detained at least 12 of the protesters, said the Human Rights Activists News Agency, an advocacy group based in the U.S.

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Iran’s deputy interior minister, Ali Zeinivand, said officials allowed marches such as those that took place in Abadan as long as they focused on living conditions. Teachers and retired telecommunications workers have also demonstrated recently.

“Inflation has caused their wages to be insufficient to cover their living expenses,” Zeinivand told the semiofficial ILNA news agency. “It is natural that these groups have demands.”

As the crisis deepens, Iran’s hard-liners are emerging as some of the country’s most strident critics of decisions by Pezeshkian’s administration to cut subsidies.

Such battles of influence between camps within Iran’s theocracy are common, but they have escalated in recent weeks as hard-liners also suggest Tehran seek a nuclear weapon or escalate the war with the U.S.

At nightly demonstrations, which began during the war, chants increasingly target Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf—all officials who have backed talks to try to end the war.

Earlier this month, women dressed in white burial shrouds demonstrated in front of the headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, accusing the force of not doing enough to retaliate against the U.S.

Write to Benoit Faucon at benoit.faucon@wsj.com