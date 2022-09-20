Unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth released after funeral. Courtesy: Royal palace

The royal family released a previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II after her private burial took place on Monday. Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on September 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year, on Monday at an intimate ceremony which was followed by a grand state funeral attended by world leaders, European royal families and the public gathered.

The photo shared by the royal family of the Queen was taken at Balmoral, believed to be one of her favourite places in the UK, in 1971. In the striking photo, Queen Elizabeth II can be seen hiking in the area surrounding the Balmoral castle in Scotland.

The image was shared with a caption from Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest. In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022.”

‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’



In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen.



1926 - 2022 pic.twitter.com/byh5uVNDLq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

The Shakespeare quote was also used King Charles III during his first address as the new monarch.

Archbishop of Canterbury described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and being a “joyful figure for many” in his sermon during the service.

“People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON