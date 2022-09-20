Around 250,000 mourners attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state: UK minister
Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: "It's approximately around the 250,000 mark. We're just crunching those final numbers," Donelan told Times radio.
Reuters |
Some 250,000 mourners attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall in London, Britain's culture minister Michelle Donelan said on Tuesday.
Read more: BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker's response to Queen having a ‘crush’ on him
"It's approximately around the 250,000 mark. We're just crunching those final numbers," Donelan told Times radio. The full figures would be released in due course, she added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics