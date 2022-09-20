Home / World News / Around 250,000 mourners attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state: UK minister

Around 250,000 mourners attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state: UK minister

world news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:17 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: "It's approximately around the 250,000 mark. We're just crunching those final numbers," Donelan told Times radio.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Crowds watch as the State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Some 250,000 mourners attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall in London, Britain's culture minister Michelle Donelan said on Tuesday.

"It's approximately around the 250,000 mark. We're just crunching those final numbers," Donelan told Times radio. The full figures would be released in due course, she added.

queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
