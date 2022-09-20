BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker's response to Queen having a ‘crush’ on him

BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker responded to news that Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried at a private ceremony on Monday following a grand state funeral had "a bit of a crush" on him.

The 43-year-old took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to a story detailing Queen's final days in which the Daily Mail wrote, Queen Elizabeth “asked that many of the traditions of a Balmoral summer should continue, even though she could not join in as she once did, particularly with the walks and the picnics, and she found it harder to do her regular newspaper crossword puzzle.”

“But there were other compensations and none more intriguing than the way she made a point of watching TV weather forecasts. The reason? She had developed an unexpected affection for BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker.”

“'It was like a bit of a crush; she always wanted to watch the forecasts when he was on,” the article claimed.

Tomasz Schafernaker responded to the story tweeting, "Feel so humbled to be mentioned like this…truly heartwarming."

Feel so humbled to be mentioned like this…truly heartwarming. https://t.co/xFVq82xyB9 — Tomasz Schafernaker (@Schafernaker) September 17, 2022

Another BBC presenter Jen Bartram replied to the tweet saying, "Tomasz this is wonderful. How lovely. What an honour."

