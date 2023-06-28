‘A true explorer’: Organisation where Paul-Henri Nargeolet worked to dig out Titanic artefacts opens moving guestbook

RMS Titanic Inc, an organisation that preserves artefacts of the Titanic and provides educational information about it, has opened an online guestbook for Titan submersible victim Paul-Henri Nargeolet. Paul-Henri was a French diver who died during a catastrophic implosion of the Titan, along with OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman. Paul-Henry Nargeolet spent two decades with RMS Titanic, digging out items from the Titanic wreck site (Photo by Jo�l SAGET / AFP)(AFP)

“In loving memory of PH Nargeolet. Always in our hearts and thoughts. A true explorer of his time,” RMS Titanic Inc wrote in the introduction. People came forward and shared their memories of Paul-Henri, and condolences to his family.

“I will miss you dear friend. I’m comforted in the belief that you are united now in eternity with your best friend George who I miss every day as well. Godspeed until we meet again,” someone wrote. Another person wrote, in part, “I had the great honor and privilege to have recently met you. While walking through Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, you overheard a couple asking each other a question about the recovery of an item. You stopped our conversation and not only answered their question, but integrated them into a conversation with all of us discussing in depth. While I’ve watched hundreds of videos, documentaries, and read about you my whole life, your genuine care for helping others truly understand was most evident to me in that interaction. That is my treasured Titanic moment with you that I will always hold dear. Thank you for your immense kindness and willingness to share your adventures with all. You are a Titanic legend!”

Someone wrote, “I love your mission of salvaging Titanic artefacts and showing them to the world, it made me better understand the conditions of the Titanic. When I first saw the chandelier that was excavated, it was truly magnificent and wondrous, I am dumbfounded by the sheer beauty of the chandelier. Thank you Mr Nargeolet, for giving us an out-of-time experience.” Another person said, “P.H you were my hero since childhood, a colleague, and friend. It was an honor and privilege to have known you. Words cannot express my sorrow right now. Thank you for all you’ve done for the Titanic family. There will never be another soul like you.”

Paul-Henri spent two decades with RMS Titanic, digging out items from the Titanic wreck site. He was the one of the most prolific Titanic divers who led as many as five expeditions for the company. The artefacts he collected included shaving kits, pipes, and even chandeliers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON