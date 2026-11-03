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'Absurd rhetoric': North Korea fires back at US over $6.3 billion Binance crypto heist claims

The FBI said at the weekend that North Korea was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion in virtual assets from the Binance exchange.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026, 05:08:27 IST
Reuters |
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North Korea said on Tuesday claims by the US that it was behind the cryptocurrency heist from the Binance platform is "absurd rhetoric" that is nothing new, state news agency KCNA said.

The FBI said that North Korea was responsible for the theft from the Binance exchange. (REUTERS)
The FBI said that North Korea was responsible for the theft from the Binance exchange. (REUTERS)

The FBI said at the weekend that North Korea was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion in virtual assets from the Binance exchange in what could be the largest-ever financial heist.

Also read | Germany warns prominent public figures about possible iPhone hack after Apple sends spyware alerts

North Korea challenges FBI's Binance claims

"The FBI is trying to brand the DPRK as a 'cyber criminal state,' claiming that it obtained information that a hacking organization 'supported' by the DPRK was involved in the incident," KCNA quoted Kim Yo Jong, a ruling party official as saying.

Kim is the influential sister of the country's leader Kim Jong Un. DPRK is a short form for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

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"It is a grave political provocation against the DPRK that the US misleads the international public opinion as if all the cyber crimes in different parts of the world are our deeds," she said.

 
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Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Home/World News/'Absurd rhetoric': North Korea fires back at US over $6.3 billion Binance crypto heist claims
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