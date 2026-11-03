Germany warns prominent public figures about possible iPhone hack after Apple sends spyware alerts
Germany warns politicians and public figures of possible iPhone spyware attacks after Apple issues security alerts, prompting authorities to investigate.
The government in Germany has warned politicians and public figures against a potential spyware attack on their iPhones.
On Monday, the Financial Times first reported that Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) issued a note Sunday saying that they are looking into many Germany parliamentarians and other public individuals receiving an alert from Apple suggesting their iPhones may have been compromised by a mercenary spyware. Apple reportedly started sending out security alerts to many of Germany's prominent figures, mostly politicians, about the potential hack.
Apple sends out these alerts regularly to warn users about potential cases of security compromise. But the incident received heightened attention following the BSI's note saying they are “taking the incident and the warning very seriously.”
So far, the individuals who may have been affected by the potential spyware attack have not been publicly identified. German authorities have also not revealed who they suspect could be behind it. The FT reported that the alert reached MPs, government staff, journalists and a group of parliamentarians and their associates on a tour to Asia along with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The BSI said that anyone who has received the alert from Apple should "assume that their device may have been compromised.” It urged those affected to contact the agency "directly."
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"The BSI is unaware whether these notifications indicate actual compromises or merely signal attempted attacks. Generally, mercenary spyware is assumed to infect devices without the user's knowledge or consent – for example, via a specially crafted message that doesn't require opening," the agency said. "Users typically remain unaware of the infection. Once a device is compromised, attackers can access messages – including those within encrypted messaging services – as well as calls, contacts, calendars, location, camera, and microphone."
The report by FT noted that Apple sent out similar alerts to users in at least 99 countries.
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Germany's police and intelligence agencies have used commercial spyware, including Israel's Pegasus and FinFisher, to access encrypted communications and monitor suspects' devices. After the issues raised privacy concerns, Germany's Constitutional Court restricted spyware use in investigations involving less serious offences in August 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More