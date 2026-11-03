Texas tech boss Adam Robinson, wife Helen and their two children identified as victims of Florida plane crash
The family was travelling with their nanny and two friends on a flight from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.
Texas tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen and their two children were among the nine people killed when a private Learjet 60 crashed in Florida’s Palm Beach County on Sunday. The family was travelling with their nanny and two friends on a flight from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas, according to TMZ. The pilot, Captain Jeff Gregory, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha were also killed.
What happened?
The Learjet 60 had been flying for about two hours when it crashed into a residential area in Florida. The aircraft reportedly descended at a rate of 20,000 feet per minute before hitting the ground, killing all nine people on board.
Before the crash, the pilot told air traffic controllers that the plane was experiencing moderate turbulence and passing through precipitation.
Deep Dive
Audio from air traffic control captured the pilot shouting, “Mayday! Mayday!”
“We’re going to crash into the ground!” she said.
The pilot later said they were “out of time”. It was the final transmission before the aircraft crashed.
Who was co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras?
Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20, was identified as the co-pilot of the aircraft. She obtained her pilot's licence in 2023 at just 17, while still a student at West Boca Raton Community High School.
According to CBS12, the Palm Beach County School District funded her training through the school’s specialized aviation academy. The program gives students hands-on experience with flight simulators and drones.
"Some people think that it’s weird that I can fly planes, but I can’t drive a car, I mean I can but, a lot of people think it’s funny. I think it’s funny and I now want my (drivers) license really bad," she told the outlet is 2023.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More