Learjet 60 crashes in Greenacres, Palm Beach County; videos emerge
Videos circulating on social media show burning debris and flames at the crash site.
A small plane crashed in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday. According to flight-tracking data, the aircraft was identified as a Learjet 60 (N722BD), a business jet.
ADS-B data indicate that the flight departed from Austin, Texas. The aircraft reportedly entered a rapid descent over West Palm Beach before crashing onto S. Military Trail in Greenacres.
Videos surface
Videos circulating on social media show burning debris and flames at the crash site. Another video appears to capture the aircraft's rapid vertical descent moments before impact. The number of people on board and whether anyone was injured remain unknown.
Power outage reported
Some witnesses claimed on social media that the plane struck a power line before crashing into a trailer park. Power lines are also reportedly down in the area. However, authorities have yet to confirm these reports or release an official statement on the incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More