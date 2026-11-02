'Mayday, Mayday!': Final cockpit audio emerges after Learjet crash kills 9 in Florida

A private Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed in the West Palm Beach area of Florida on Sunday while flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that all nine people on board were killed. Flames rise following an aircraft incident in Palm Beach County, Florida, US, in this still image obtained from video. (Eduin Cruz via REUTERS)

The aircraft, registered as N722BD, plunged toward a residential neighborhood near a mobile home park before exploding on impact.

Also Read: Moment business jet crashes in Florida, killing all 9 people on board

Final ATC audio emerges Audio from the air traffic control (ATC) exchange before the crash has emerged, revealing the crew's final moments.

Initially, the pilot reported moderate turbulence and icing conditions. The crew also discussed finding smoother air as they continued toward Freeport in the Bahamas. The reported outside temperature was minus 47 degrees Celsius.

The situation soon took a dramatic turn.

“722 Bravo Delta… we’re descending 8,000—Mayday, Mayday! We’re descending 10,000 feet per minute!" the pilot said.

The air traffic controller acknowledged the emergency and offered assistance. The pilot then reported that the aircraft was overspeeding and descending at 20,000 feet per minute.

Alarms could be heard in the background as the crew struggled to regain control.

The controller told the pilots they could choose any altitude and reassured them, saying, "I'm here with you. Talk to me."

But the situation continued to worsen.

"We're going to crash into the ground, 722 Bravo Delta," the pilot said.

The crew later reported a descent rate of 22,000 feet per minute, with the aircraft banking at 60 degrees.

The audio then captured frantic voices and a growing sense of panic in the cockpit.

"Look outside... Holy f--k, we're out of time!" someone shouted.

The transmission then ended.