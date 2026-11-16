Ahmed Tibi elected deputy speaker of Israel’s Knesset, Avigdor Lieberman named parliament chairman

Israel’s Arab lawmaker Ahmed Tibi, chairman of the Joint List, has been elected deputy speaker of the Knesset.

Ahmed Tibi, leader of the Ta’al Party, which is part of the Joint List, has been elected deputy speaker of Israel’s Knesset.

Meanwhile, Avigdor Lieberman, who heads the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, will serve as the chairman of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee said on Monday.

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Parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel, including the Joint List and the United Arab List (Ra’am), made historic gains in last month’s election, winning a combined 19 seats in parliament.