OpenAI’s Sam Altman said he believes the artificial intelligence industry will weather the uncertainty prompted by the ousting of Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang last week.

Sam Altman said Nvidia will continue to hold its role in the industry after Jensen Huang's ouster (Reuters/File)

“The revenues and demand are growing so strongly that I think the industry will be fine,” Altman said on-stage at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World conference in San Francisco on Monday. “But again, I think Jensen has played this extremely special and valuable role as someone to really drive things forward with great vision,” he added.

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The longtime Nvidia chief stepped down from his post following reports of affairs with multiple women, including a suspected Chinese spy and a company employee. Many tech founders and venture capitalists lamented the decision online.

Deep Dive Will Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia disrupt the AI industry? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he believes the industry will be fine because revenues and demand are growing strongly. He also said Nvidia would continue to play a major role and that people still trust the company. Why did Jensen Huang step down as Nvidia CEO? Huang stepped down after reports of alleged affairs, including with a company employee and a business associate. Nvidia’s board is focused on investigating his conduct and any related risks. Is Nvidia considering bringing Jensen Huang back as CEO? Some technology leaders, investors and President Donald Trump have voiced support for Huang’s return. However, a report cited in the articles said Nvidia’s board was not considering reinstating him and was focused on its investigation.

Huang has already been discussing the idea of returning, with backing from several Silicon Valley allies, according to a Financial Times report. Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management are among those that have urged Nvidia’s board to reconsider, along with Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk. On Monday, President Donald Trump said he supported calls for Huang’s reinstatement.

Altman declined to say whether he thinks Huang should be reinstated to his position. “I don’t think I know enough to answer that question,” he said. “Jensen has long been a hero of mine; heroes have flaws.”

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{{^usCountry}} Altman added that he has “personal strong empathy to a situation like this,” and referred to when he was fired by OpenAI’s board almost exactly three years ago. Altman returned to the CEO role less than five days later, after much of the startup threatened to follow him out the door. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Altman added that he has “personal strong empathy to a situation like this,” and referred to when he was fired by OpenAI’s board almost exactly three years ago. Altman returned to the CEO role less than five days later, after much of the startup threatened to follow him out the door. {{/usCountry}}

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Even in Huang’s absence, Altman said the Nvidia will continue to uphold its role in the industry. “Nvidia is a behemoth of a company. I think people still trust their guarantees very much,” he said.