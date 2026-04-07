An air armada helped US pull off an 'incredibly dangerous' rescue op in Iran. Here's how

Following the downing of a US F-15E Strike Eagle late on Thursday, what unfolded was a risky rescue operation for its two occupants, involving dozens of aircraft, hundreds of personnel and subterfuge. Trump said that the US had sent helicopters, midair refuelers and fighter aircraft helicopters deep into Iranian territory. (Reuters via US Navy)

United States President Donald Trump and his officials provided details regarding the mission on Monday, and spoke about the “air armada” that made it possible. While the pilot of the jet was rescued within hours of its being shot, the second aviator – the weapons systems officer – was extracted almost two days later.

Trump said that the US had sent helicopters, midair refuelers and fighter aircraft helicopters deep into Iranian territory after confirming the airman's location.

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The US military sent hundreds of personnel and around 176 aircraft for the mission. The US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine described it as “air armada”, saying it had helped pull off a pair of “incredibly dangerous” extractions, Axios reported.

All about ‘Air armada’ that helped rescue two airmen The US military allegedly used bombers, fighters, refueling tankers, helicopters and unmanned systems in the rescue mission of the pilot and weapons systems officer.

Among those used, Caine name-dropped the A-10 Warthog, HC-130 Combat King II and HH-60 Jolly Green II, while also suggesting the deployment of “remotely piloted” and “tactical drones”, according to Axios. Trump said the rescue of the weapons systems officer alone took “155 aircraft.”

Trump confirmed that “a lot of it” was meant to confuse and misdirect Iranian forces who were on the hunt for the airmen.

176 aircraft, seven locations: How did the rescue operation unfold? Regarding subterfuges, Trump said that there were seven locations at play when aircraft were sent to rescue the second airman, adding that only one was the actual area, Axios reported. “America's military descended on the real area, engaged the enemy, rescued the stranded officer, destroyed all threats and exited Iranian territory,” Trump said.

The search and rescue operation had begun in daylight over Iran, with helicopters and other aircraft flying low for seven hours, according to the Associated Press. Trump said these aircraft were “at times facing very, very heavy enemy fire.”

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Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Caine also highlighted challenges during the operation, saying an A-10 Warthog, the attack aircraft primarily responsible for keeping in contact with the downed F-15 pilot, was hit by enemy fire and landed in a friendly country, following which its pilot ejected. Caine said he was quickly rescued and is doing fine.

After the pilot was rescued, the US' , HH-60 Jolly Green II helicopters were “engaged by every single person in Iran who had a small-arms weapon, and one of the aircraft, the trailing aircraft, took several hits”, AP cited Caine as saying. Caine said that while the crew members had sustained minor injuries, they would soon be okay. While the pilot was rescued within hours, the weapons systems officer's rescue took almost two days. However, the injured airman tried to get as far away from the crash site as possible, in line with instructions.

Trump said that the officer was “bleeding profusely”, but managed to climb into the mountains to hide out, from where he called for help using a “very sophisticated beeper-type apparatus”, according to AP.

The US President said intelligence officials had noticed something moving in the middle of the night, and kept an eye on it for 45 minutes, following which they deduced that the officer had been spotted. Following this, rescuers sprung into action on Sunday, protected by an “air armada” of drones, striker aircraft and more.