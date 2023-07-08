Home / World News / Six dead after aircraft crashes in field in California

Six dead after aircraft crashes in field in California

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 08, 2023 10:30 PM IST

The aircraft, a Cessna C550 business jet, was traveling from Las Vegas and crashed near French Valley Airport, about 85 miles (136.79 km) south of Los Angeles.

All six people aboard a small corporate jet died when the aircraft crashed and burned in a field near an airport outside Los Angeles early on Saturday, local and federal authorities said.

An image of a plane crash.(HT File Photo)
The aircraft, a Cessna C550 business jet, was traveling from Las Vegas and crashed near French Valley Airport, about 85 miles (136.79 km) south of Los Angeles, at around 4:15 a.m. (0815 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Details of the passengers were not immediately available.

Radar data from flight tracking website FlightAware shows just one business jet traveling from Las Vegas to French Valley at the time. That plane circled once near the field before descending.

The sheriff's office in Riverside County, where the French Valley Airport is located, said officials responding to the crash located an aircraft fully engulfed in flames in a field and that six occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the FAA said.

