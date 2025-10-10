Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
No new air-to-air missiles to Pakistan: US embassy's big clarification

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 10, 2025 09:05 am IST

This comes days after reports said the US was mulling delivering these missiles to Pakistan amid an uptick in diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The US embassy on Friday clarified that no new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) would be delivered to Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir
US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir

The clarification came days after reports said the US was mulling delivering these missiles to Pakistan amid an uptick in diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The reports followed the US Department of War releasing a list of standard contract announcements.

“On September 30, 2025, the Department of War released a list of standard contract announcements, which referred to an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan,” the US Embassy and Consulates in India stated.

“…No part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan. The sustainment does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan’s current capabilities,” the statement added.

