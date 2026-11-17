Alice Huang and her husband Kang Wei operated on two tracks pointed at the same goal of vaulting China’s artificial-intelligence capabilities ahead of the U.S.

Her job: cultivating a relationship—one that turned romantic—with Nvidia then-CEO Jensen Huang and securing a pipeline of the company’s advanced-computing chips that Washington has sought to keep from China. His job: building a sprawling network of government-backed data centers across China, a review of Chinese public records shows.

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The scale of Kang’s data-center business was

Deep Dive How much investment was tied to Kang Wei’s China data-center network? Proposed investments linked to Kang’s network exceeded $9 billion from 2021 to 2024. The projects were built with government backing, according to the article. What Chinese government support did Kang Wei’s data-center projects receive? The Wuhu project received state support for electricity and infrastructure under the “East Data, West Computing” strategy. Chinese officials described Kang’s projects as part of the country’s effort to expand computing capacity. Did records show that Nvidia chips obtained by Megaspeed went to Kang Wei’s data centers? No. The records do not establish that Beijing directed Megaspeed’s Nvidia-chip procurement or that the chips ended up in data centers linked to Kang.

Details about Kang’s work for state-backed AI efforts in China haven’t been previously published.

The couple’s work has spilled out into the open after news broke that Jensen Huang and Alice Huang were romantically involved and that the U.S. suspected that she was providing information to Chinese intelligence agencies. Jensen Huang has since resigned from Nvidia as U.S. authorities investigate whether export controls on Nvidia’s most powerful chips were violated.

At least some Nvidia chips obtained by Alice Huang’s company, Megaspeed, were shipped to China, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Chinese public records, including securities filings and government announcements, don’t establish that Beijing directed Megaspeed’s procurement of Nvidia chips or that the chips ended up in data centers linked to Kang.

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Megaspeed’s office in Singapore

But the records illustrate that the couple operated on both sides of the U.S.-China technology divide: Chinese state money was invested in Kang’s domestic ventures as his wife’s overseas company gained access to the chips Washington was trying to keep out of China.

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Kang connected those worlds, having known Jensen Huang from both men’s days in the videogame industry. Kang told people who know the couple that he had introduced his wife to Jensen and that he appeared to accept their romantic relationship, the Journal has reported.

Attempts to reach Kang and Alice Huang were unsuccessful. Megaspeed has stated that it operates as a “legitimate and lawful business” and that Alice Huang currently has no role with the company.

The roots of Kang’s China data-center business trace to late 2021, well before the U.S. began restricting sales of advanced AI chips to China.

At the center was Century Longteng, a company headquartered in Shanghai.

In late 2021, Century Longteng’s investors included a local Shanghai government body with a 10% stake and a 27% stake for an investment vehicle for the private-equity arm of Kang’s main business venture, Hexi Capital, according to a regulatory filing. A controlling stake of 63% was held by Century Huatong, a Shenzhen-listed conglomerate known primarily for online gaming that has also expanded into data-center infrastructure.

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Kang later assumed an executive role in Century Longteng. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In early 2022, Century Longteng signed a framework agreement with the Chinese telecommunications giant, Huawei Technologies, to collaborate on cloud data centers, energy infrastructure and computing, said a Huawei announcement at the time. At a signing ceremony, Kang stood alongside Huawei’s senior executives.

By then, the U.S. had already blacklisted Huawei, barring it from accessing American technologies.

The Huawei agreement was the first in a series of business deals that gave Century Longteng a sprawling portfolio of data-center investment backed by the Chinese government.

One publicly announced project in the summer of 2022 was with Wuhu, a city of nearly four million people on the banks of the Yangtze River in east-central China. Century Longteng agreed to build what government records describe as an intelligent-computing industrial park.

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The $4.5 billion planned complex was enormous: eight data-center buildings spread across nearly 4.1 million square feet—larger than 70 football fields—housing some 24,000 server racks. The project received state support on electricity and infrastructure as part of Beijing’s “East Data, West Computing” strategy, a plan to spread computing capacity across the country, Wuhu government records show.

As of April this year, at least one data-center building, roughly 500,000 square feet, had been registered as completed in Wuhu.

In July 2024, Kang appeared at the groundbreaking of a second major project: a roughly $5 billion data-center development in Liangshan, a remote area of Sichuan province in China’s southwest. Local official accounts identified him as chairman of a Century Longteng-affiliated data-services unit.

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Corporate filings also link Century Longteng interests to yet another data-center development in the southern tech hub of Shenzhen.

As Kang built up a data-center business, Alice Huang was trying to set up a pipeline of Nvidia chips in 2023 and pursued a romantic relationship with Jensen Huang.

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in 2024

By November 2023, Megaspeed had told Nvidia that China’s giant online retailer, Alibaba, would be an anchor customer, and earned a designation as an Nvidia cloud partner, giving it priority access to chips, the Journal previously reported.

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That same month, Alice Huang’s registered directorship at Megaspeed ended amid an ownership restructuring, but the relationship with Jensen Huang continued. She and Jensen Huang were photographed together at a Singapore restaurant in late 2023 and again the following year at the Computex tech conference in Taipei.

The couple also pitched their ventures to outside investors. Between late 2024 and June 2025, they offered several data-center projects in Shanghai and Southeast Asia, the Journal previously reported, telling potential investors they could expect to triple their money in three years.

They expressed confidence they had ways to bring Nvidia chips into China.

The couple’s activities soon drew scrutiny.

In February 2025, Singapore launched an investigation into Megaspeed and its key officers over suspected false declarations on server purchases, the city-state’s authorities said. Authorities ultimately found insufficient evidence of domestic criminal offenses but issued Alice Huang a stern warning and barred her from re-entering Singapore. Investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals remain ongoing, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs said.

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Kang had been detained in Shanghai earlier this year in connection with stock-market manipulation inquiries, the Journal previously reported. He has recently been released and shared a photo of himself at Stanford University with friends, said people who know the couple.

Write to Lingling Wei at Lingling.Wei@wsj.com