An interesting circular formation in a remote area of Western Australia was spotted in a satellite image, but the cause of its formation was not clear. Geologist Arthur Hickman noticed it while exploring Google Earth images in 2007, looking for channel iron formations. The formation, 260 meters in diameter, is now called Hickman Crater and is believed to have been created by a meteorite impact.

An AI representative image of a carter. (AI-generated/ChatGPT) more less

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The first scientific description of the crater by Andrew Glikson, Arthur Hickman, and John Vickers was published in the Australian Journal of Earth Sciences in 2008. The morphology of the structure agreed with small-scale impact craters, even though the first study failed to detect any chemical traces of an extraterrestrial source in the samples examined.

A circular structure with geological evidence

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The crater is located at the contact between the Woongarra Rhyolite and the overlying Boolgeeda Iron Formation. The rim of the structure protrudes as high as 30 meters above the flat bottom. The geological evidence in the form of fragmented rocks, breccia, and goethite veins was found around the structure, suggesting intensive disturbances and heating.

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{{^usCountry}} However, that 2008 study discovered no anomalies of nickel or platinum group elements within two tested veins of goethite. The researchers instead concluded that the iron-altered rocks were evidence of a hydrothermal environment, which included heated groundwater. Nonetheless, the researchers still believed that the formation had a possible impact origin and estimated that the original crater may have been 80 meters deep and formed by an approximately 10-meter-wide meteorite. They dated its age to the Late Pleistocene epoch, between 10,000 and 100,000 years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, that 2008 study discovered no anomalies of nickel or platinum group elements within two tested veins of goethite. The researchers instead concluded that the iron-altered rocks were evidence of a hydrothermal environment, which included heated groundwater. Nonetheless, the researchers still believed that the formation had a possible impact origin and estimated that the original crater may have been 80 meters deep and formed by an approximately 10-meter-wide meteorite. They dated its age to the Late Pleistocene epoch, between 10,000 and 100,000 years ago. {{/usCountry}}

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When describing his experience in Australian Geographic in 2015, Hickman explained how he first discovered the bubble-like shape by looking at Google Earth images of the area. After realizing that it was an actual feature and not simply an imaging problem, he contacted impact structure expert Andrew Glikson, who inspected the site in August 2007.

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The Western Australian Museum Field Guide to Impact Craters, compiled in 2012, described an expedition to important impact sites in the region. The publication discussed several crater sites in Western Australia and noted that conclusive evidence of the Hickman Crater's impact origin remained hidden below the ground.

A meteor crater.

Proof found through drilling

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At the end of 2012, the Geological Survey of Western Australia and Atlas Iron Ltd conducted a drilling investigation in the crater. A vertical borehole drilled in the middle of the crater's floor had a depth of 64.7 meters. According to the 2014 report by Peter Haines, published in the extended abstracts of the Geological Survey, a sequence of crater fill sediments, breccia, and fractured bedrock was discovered.

The crucial section, found at a depth of 48.4 to 55.1 meters, was made up of angular rock blocks associated with fragments of glassy melt rock. This material was determined to be suevite, which is a form of impact breccia. Below this layer was a highly fractured Woongarra Rhyolite, believed to be the bedrock of the crater.

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The chemical analysis of six samples from the melt breccia revealed the presence of high concentrations of nickel, cobalt, gold, and platinum group elements relative to the other surrounding rocks. While the levels of nickel varied from 295 to 2,381 parts per million, the levels of iridium varied from 9 to 85 parts per billion. In addition, the relative abundance of platinum group elements was close to that of meteorites rather than the ordinary continental crust.

Not all signs that one would expect to find were found in the core. Although intense fracturing of the quartz and other minerals was seen, planar deformation features that would indicate shock metamorphism were not seen. It is thought that atmospheric drag reduced the speed of the object and thus the pressure at impact.

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Changes following impact were also seen in the core. The crater had sediments deposited in it, and a stream broke through the northern rim, depositing even more sediment in what could have been an isolated crater lake.

The process by which Hickman Crater was identified involved several stages, including satellite imaging, fieldwork, geological analysis, and drilling through the impact layer. The initial clue was the crater's 260-meter outline. Chemical evidence within the crater floor subsequently helped confirm its identity.