The EU-UK summit in Brussels on November 20th did not last into the small hours, but otherwise stuck to pattern. This was Andy Burnham’s first summit with the European Commission’s president, Ursula

EUROPEAN SUMMITS tend to follow similar patterns. Because they involve trade-offs, deals wait until the last minute, often beyond midnight. Because negotiators like bargaining leverage, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. And because everyone wants a triumphant outcome, tricky details of implementation are left to finalise later.

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EUROPEAN SUMMITS tend to follow similar patterns. Because they involve trade-offs, deals wait until the last minute, often beyond midnight. Because negotiators like bargaining leverage, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. And because everyone wants a triumphant outcome, tricky details of implementation are left to finalise later.

PREMIUM This was Andy Burnham’s first summit with the European Commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Council president, António Costa. (AFP) more less

The EU-UK summit in Brussels on November 20th did not last into the small hours, but otherwise stuck to pattern. This was Andy Burnham’s first summit with the European Commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Council president, António Costa. The mood was warmer because of the prime minister’s promise to start a deep conversation about Britain’s future relationship with the EU. He told the summit the status quo was not working, and pointed to polls showing that three-quarters of Britons favoured closer relations with Europe. His hosts welcomed such a conversation, and also made clear they would like Britain back in the club.

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As both sides said, changing geopolitics makes a big difference. EU members are working more closely on security and defence than before, and for this they see the wisdom of Britain playing a bigger part. An erratic America, Russia’s war in Ukraine and a more assertive China all push Britain and the EU closer. It was telling that the UK-EU summit came just a day after the get-together in Shenzhen of Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Even so, the deals agreed at the summit were small beer. They largely stemmed from the common understanding struck by Sir Keir Starmer at his first EU-UK summit in May 2025. The three big ones were a food-and-agriculture agreement to remove red tape restricting food exports, an alignment of carbon-emission trading systems and a youth-experience scheme to allow limited free movement for young people and students. Mr Burnham talked up the package, noting a Treasury assessment that it could add up to 0.5% to Britain’s GDP. Yet that is dwarfed by Brexit’s cost to GDP, which he put at 4% or more.

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Even more telling, lots of details are unsettled. Although Britain will largely be a rule-taker of EU food standards, it wants a role in setting them that is yet to be agreed. The two sides fixed a ceiling of 100,000 youth exchanges each and a time limit of three years, but there is no agreement over whether EU students should pay the same low tuition fees as British ones. Mr Burnham won some assurance that Britain would not be wholly excluded from the EU’s protectionist “Made in Europe” proposals, but the relevant legislation is still being drawn up.

Future bargaining arrangements were also clear. Mr Burnham claimed the food deal would take effect anyway, but EU sources said it might fall aside if there were no accord on tuition fees. The British responded that the youth-experience deal might equally lapse if they were not satisfied over Made in Europe or other protectionist plans.

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The contrast between such minor squabbles over details and the big conversation Mr Burnham wants to have on future relations is striking. The success he proclaimed at the summit also glosses over differences emerging within his Labour Party over how far to move towards rejoining the EU , as well as a domestic counter-attack against the very notion of reversing Brexit. Mr Burnham could find that efforts to build on the reset may not get much further than a long-promised linkage of electricity markets. The EU is firmly against more cherry-picking of bits of its single market without full acceptance of its four freedoms (of people, goods, capital and services).

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Mr Burnham had been planning a big speech on the different options for a future relationship soon after the summit, but that timetable may now slip. It is still conceivable that he and his party could move towards tearing up the red lines they set in the 2024 manifesto against the customs union, single market and free movement of people, and in the direction of fully rejoining instead. But it is also possible that in retrospect the love-in around this summit will turn out to have been a peak moment for the prime minister’s enthusiasm for Europe.