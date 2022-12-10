Home / World News / Animal rights group PETA is suing UK military, a request to King Charles as well

Animal rights group PETA is suing UK military, a request to King Charles as well

Updated on Dec 10, 2022

PETA has long campaigned to stop using the fur of Canadian Black Bears.

PETA: The animal rights group has developed a prototype replacement hat.
By Mallika Soni

Animal rights group PETA said that it will take legal action against the UK defence ministry over its refusal to test a fake fur version of the distinctive bearskin hats worn by ceremonial guards. The tall black hats are worn by the elite regiments, including for the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.

PETA has long campaigned to stop using the fur of Canadian Black Bears. The animal rights group has developed a prototype replacement hat made of shaggy acrylic material.

“We are seeking the court's intervention so that the MoD fully evaluates the report and reaches a fresh decision by fair process,” PETA's lawyer said.

“Unfortunately, they're just holding back progress by not moving forward with the faux fur cap. They refuse to test it, which they had committed to do numerous times over the years. And so now we're at the stage where we're mounting a legal challenge to try to force the MoD to reconsider its decision,” ," PETA senior campaign manager Kate Werner said.

UK defence ministry said, "We have been served with a legal claim in respect of this matter and cannot provide specific comment on ongoing legal proceedings."

The UK government said in a statement earlier this year that there were "no plans" to switch adding that the fake fur backed by PETA "does not in fact reach the standards needed to provide an effective replacement for our bearskin ceremonial caps".

In July, parliament debated a switch to fake fur after a petition online gathered over 100,000 signatures.

PETA is meanwhile also asking King Charles III to swap ermine robes made from stoats for fake fur at his coronation ceremony next year.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

british army peta
