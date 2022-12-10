Home / World News / Kanye West's honorary doctorate rescinded over anti-semitism remarks: Report

Kanye West's honorary doctorate rescinded over anti-semitism remarks: Report

world news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 06:08 AM IST

Kanye West: The honorary doctorate was awarded to the rapper in 2015.

Kanye West: Kanye West is seen.(AFP)
Kanye West: Kanye West is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

American rapper-songwriter Kanye West's honorary doctorate from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) has been rescinded by the institution, a report said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, SAIC officials said, "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West's (now known as Ye) anti-Black, anti-Semitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities."

Read more: US sounds alarm over 'harmful' Iran-Russia military partnership

"Ye's actions do not align with SAIC's mission and values, and we've rescinded his honorary degree," they added.

The honorary doctorate was awarded to the rapper in 2015. The decision was made in response to a change.org petition started by members of the SAIC community.

"This award bestows the legitimacy and luster of the School on a figure who has in recent months has made repeated public statements expressing and justifying anti-Semetism. Regardless of his contributions prior to receipt of this award, it is harmful to allow Ye, as he is presently known, to continue to use the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to help legitimize hatred and violence," the petition read.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
kanye west
kanye west

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out