From Wall Street’s perspective, Anthropic’s long-awaited stock-market debut did everything it had to: The largest initial public offering ever raised tens of billions to fund the artificial-intelligence giant’s audacious plans and bestowed its early backers with eye-popping profits.

The company and its advisers pulled it off just as investors were beginning to sour on AI-related stocks, questioning whether massive, economy-shaping investments in the industry would pay off soon—and as public backlash to the sector grew. The shock resignation of Nvidia’s

Deep Dive How much did Anthropic employees’ shares become worth after the IPO? A related report estimated that Anthropic’s 5,300 employees who held shares were worth about $59.1 million each at the stock’s $111.50 debut price. The estimate depends on employees’ stock options and restricted shares. Did Anthropic promise to maintain AI safety standards after its IPO? CEO Dario Amodei said Anthropic would pace AI training and deployment until it had confidence systems were safe and under human control. He said the company would not bend to business or political pressure. How much were Wall Street banks expected to earn from Anthropic’s IPO? Banks were estimated to receive about $550 million in total fees. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were each projected to earn around $113 million in underwriting fees.

Anthropic made history with its IPO, raising $81 billion. WSJ’s Kate Clark breaks down the artificial-intelligence giant’s first day of trading. Photo: Shuran Huang for WSJ

The stock had opened more than 30% above the IPO price of $83, but the gains fizzled throughout the day. Some investors are already questioning if the unprofitable company can sustain its extraordinary pace of revenue growth and weather the growing threat of open-source software companies, which offer cheaper AI tools.

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In another sign investors remain wary of tech and AI stocks, major indexes declined Thursday, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which dropped 2.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged its fourth straight day of declines, losing 2.2%, or 1,101 points. The S&P 500 dropped 2% to extend its losing streak to six sessions, with all 11 sectors of the index finishing in the red.

People in Times Square watch as Anthropic shares begin trading on the Nasdaq.

Siblings Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, in red blouse, are among Anthropic’s co-founders.

“By any means, Anthropic’s IPO was a success,” said Renos Savvides, head of equity capital markets at investment-management firm Neuberger. “But this was looked at as a barometer for the AI trade, for the IPO market and for the broader market itself. By that measure, the jury is still out.”

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Anthropic’s market debut at the Nasdaq, complete with a billboard takeover of Times Square, caps a rapid rise for a company founded in 2021 that was worth around $20 billion as recently as 2024. Its Claude chatbot and the virality of its Claude Code coding tools have propelled it to new heights, and along the way helped reshape how people work, hunt for information and learn.

Each of Anthropic’s seven co-founders, a group of former OpenAI employees that includes siblings Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, are now worth over $20 billion apiece. The Amodeis and the other co-founders have pledged to donate 80% of their personal equity in the company to charity, in keeping with the company’s avowed focus on AI safety and public benefit.

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The IPO provoked a backlash from some AI safety advocates who argue Anthropic has turned its back on its safety commitments. An open letter this week called for rejection of Anthropic’s “reckless attempt to amass power in the name of greater good.”

WSJ’s Telis Demos explains why Anthropic’s now ranking among the world’s most valuable companies despite going public without real profits yet. Photo: Claire Hogan

Jacob Coxon, an Anthropic researcher who sparked global anxiety about AI risks when he quit Anthropic in September, appeared Thursday at a protest in front of Anthropic’s headquarters to call for a ban on self-improving AI systems.

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“We’re here because this technology is threatening our lives,” Coxon told the crowd. A protest also took place near the Nasdaq in New York.

The offering, which raised $81 billion and topped the previous IPO record set by SpaceX’s June listing, will add to the massive war chest Anthropic is building to fund some $900 billion of commitments to secure computing power and data center capacity. Anthropic raised an additional $26 billion from big companies including Nvidia, Google and Advanced Micro Devices in a private placement alongside the offering.

Nearly two dozen banks worked on the IPO, with the top two, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, each earning fees of over $110 million.

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The relatively smooth IPO—and fervent investor appetite—increases pressure on rival OpenAI, which once held the advantage, to move quickly on its own plans to go public as soon as next year.

Many on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley jockeyed for pieces of the IPO. Big institutions ranging from asset managers and hedge funds to venture-capital firms put in large orders and some were turned away.

Some people celebrated Anthropic’s IPO with selfies outside the Nasdaq.

The largest-ever IPO also drew protesters in New York City.

Investing giant BlackRock received about half of the roughly $10 billion allocation it requested, according to people familiar with the matter.

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Investors who bought at the IPO price were sitting on modest gains Thursday, while many early venture-capital investors in Anthropic including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures reaped billions. Some individuals who bought shares at the open or shortly after the stock began trading might not be so lucky.

Ben Pfeiffer, a 45-year old entrepreneur, was sitting in his home office in New Braunfels, Texas, his eyes glued to his screen to catch the first few seconds of Anthropic trading. He had received only four of the 200 shares he requested via Robinhood, and was hoping to snap up some more. But as he watched the stock’s early gains reverse soon after its debut, he decided against it.

Pfeiffer said he’s still bullish on Anthropic long term—he has used Claude to build and run his business—but he’s waiting for shares to drop further before buying more.

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He had already thought Anthropic was “brave” for going through with its offering in this market.

“People are just really cautious right now,” he said, citing recent stock declines and a string of prominent tech outages. “They’re thinking ‘Why would I want to invest in this technology that’s making my life worse?’”

Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com, Kate Clark at kate.clark@wsj.com and Hannah Erin Lang at hannaherin.lang@wsj.com