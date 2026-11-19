AI giant Anthropic began trading on the stock market on Thursday in what became the biggest public stock offering ever. Its shares opened at $111.50 apiece, more than 30% above their IPO price, giving the company a market valuation of $2 trillion, Reuters reported.
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The opening valuation put Anthropic ahead of its rival SpaceX, which reached a $1.96 trillion valuation when its shares began trading in June. A $2 trillion market capitalisation also places Anthropic among a select group of US-listed companies to reach the milestone.
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On Wedneday, the company had increased the price of its shares to $83 apiece from the initial range of $70 to $79, signalling strong investor demand, defying all concerns about its future in a highly competitive environment.
Deep Dive
What was Anthropic worth when its shares began trading?
Anthropic’s shares opened at $111.50, more than 30% above the $83 IPO price. That opening price put its market valuation at about $2 trillion.
Why did Anthropic shares surge more than 30% on their first day?
The articles report strong investor demand for the IPO. Anthropic raised its share price to $83 from an initial range of $70 to $79 before trading began.
How did Anthropic’s opening valuation compare with SpaceX’s?
Anthropic’s opening valuation of about $2 trillion was higher than SpaceX’s reported $1.96 trillion valuation when its shares began trading.
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