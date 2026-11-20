As AI firm Anthropic raised $81.3 billion in a record-breaking Wall Street debut Thursday, there were murmurs of a new move by tech giant Apple on the Artificial Intelligence front.

An Apple logo appears in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. (REUTERS)

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Bloomberg reported Thursday that Apple is looking to develop an AI agent of its own that can run device control, browsing, coding, and other apps on Apple operating systems. It is poised to compete with the likes of Meta’s Muse, ChatGPT’s Dots and Claude Code, the Bloomberg report claimed.

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Bloomberg's report was based on the contents of fresh job posting by Apple for the purpose of developing autonomous AI agents. Mark Gurman, the executive editor of Bloomberg, said that the brief for the upcoming AI agent is "far beyond today’s Siri." Siri is Apple's built-in virtual assistant available across its range of devices.

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{{^usCountry}} "Apple’s own job listing spells out the ambition: An AI agent that can use a computer like a person, moving between browsers, apps, terminals and services, writing and debugging code, and deciding which tools to use to complete a task," Gurman wrote in an X post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Apple’s own job listing spells out the ambition: An AI agent that can use a computer like a person, moving between browsers, apps, terminals and services, writing and debugging code, and deciding which tools to use to complete a task," Gurman wrote in an X post. {{/usCountry}}

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In the absence of an in-house computer-use AI agent, Apple's macOS allows users to enable agents of ChatGPT and other AI apps to carry out functions on Apple devices. Bloomberg reported that instead of the four steps required for authorisation previously, macOS 27.3 will require 14 steps. "Apple cites security; Some users see anti-competitiveness," Gurman wrote on X.

This story is being updated.