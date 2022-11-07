Home / World News / Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by China Covid curbs: ‘Significantly reduced’

Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by China Covid curbs: ‘Significantly reduced’

Published on Nov 07, 2022 10:32 AM IST

Covid In China: The factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.”

Covid In China: Commuters wearing face masks walk along a street in the central business district in Beijing.(AP)
AP |

Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China.

The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.”

“We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated,” the company said. “Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Apple and Foxconn previously hadn't responded to questions about how iPhone production might be affected.

Last week, access to the industrial zone where the factory is located was suspended for one week following a surge in infections in Zhengzhou and the departure of workers from the factory.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” Apple said.

china coronavirus
china coronavirus

Story Saved
