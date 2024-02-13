As heavy rain lashes UAE, companies asked to take ‘necessary measures’. PM Modi's programmes to be impacted?

Authorities in United Arab Emirates (UAE) have called on private sector firms to take ‘necessary measures’ in view of inclement weather, and the heavy rain also coincides with prime minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the country, which will begin on Tuesday. A school bus and other vehicle partially submerged as heavy rains batter parts of the UAE. (Al Arabiya News/X)

In a post on X, the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) also asked companies to look after the health and safety of their workers.

“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements, Companies must also ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,” the ministry said in its statement on the social media platform.

Additionally, schools will continue with distance learning and online classes due to the weather, the Emirates Schools Establishment announced.

Will the weather impact PM Modi's visit?

The ‘Ahlan Modi’ (Hello Modi) event, which the prime minister will address later in the day, has already been scaled down, with bad weather forcing officials to reduce participation strength from 80,000 to 35,000, according to PTI.

“Preparations for one of the biggest diaspora events of Prime Minister Modi at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi were going fine, but the participation was reduced because of the weather,” community leader Sajeev Purushothaman told PTI.

Originally, around 60,000 registrations had been received for the interaction. Now, however, 35,000 to 40,000 people, including those presenting cultural programmes, are expected to attend.

The Gulf nation is home to around 3.5 million (35 lakh)-strong Indian community.

PM Modi's schedule

The PM's UAE visit will be his seventh there since 2015, and third in the last eight months alone. His engagements include bilateral meetings with his host, President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the former will also meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE's vice president, prime minister, and defence minister.

Additionally, the prime minister will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 as its Guest of Honour. He will later will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, UAE's first Hindu temple, in Abu Dhabi, the Capital.