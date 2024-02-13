Modi in UAE LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple ‘BAPS Mandir’ tomorrow
Modi in UAE LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commence his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, February 13, and he will be inaugurating the first-ever Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi during his visit. PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The Prime Minister will address the Indian diaspora in the city on Tuesday....Read More
During his visit, Modi is scheduled to engage in bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to explore avenues for enhancing the bilateral strategic partnership. They will also exchange perspectives on various regional and global issues.
Additionally, Modi will meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defense Minister of the UAE. Modi has also been invited to participate as a guest of honour in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, where he will deliver a keynote address.
PM Modi is set to speak to the Indian community in the UAE at a gathering in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi on February 13. ANI reported that the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi saw an overwhelming response, with over 65,000 registrations. However, due to adverse weather conditions, the event was downsized. Now, around 35,000 to 40,000 people, including performers, are expected to attend.
Modi's upcoming visit to the UAE marks his seventh since 2015 and it is his third visit in the past eight months, underscoring the robust ties between the leadership of India and the UAE.
UAE LIVE: ‘Due to goodwill of PM Modi,’ Sonu Nigam says on visit to Abu Dhabi's BAPS Mandir
Singer Sonu Nigam visited the 'BAPS Mandir', the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi ahead of its inauguration on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BAPS temple on February 14.
Talking to ANI, Sonu Nigam said, “This is absolutely unique; I am at a loss for words. I am very fortunate to have done the darshan... This happened due to the goodwill of PM Modi.”
Modi in UAE LIVE: BAPS leader applauds UAE President for approval of first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
In anticipation of the grand inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Sadhu Brahmaviharidas, who oversees international relations for the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, extended gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his exceptional generosity and openness in facilitating the construction of this historic temple.
As preparations for the temple's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are underway, Sadhu Brahmaviharidas highlighted the crucial role played by the UAE leaders' generosity and friendship. He also conveyed deep appreciation for the UAE rulers and leaders, as well as the strong bond between Prime Minister Modi and the leaders of the UAE.
Addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi, he said, “Well, symbolism is clear and I don't hide it. For a ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to have space in his heart, to allow the first traditional stone temple in this part of the region, in the history of humanity, I think all of us need to join our hands and applaud the rulers and the leaders of this nation.”