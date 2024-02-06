UAE to get 1st Hindu temple: Here's all you need to know about BAPS Hindu Mandir

BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 in Abu Dhabi. The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(Bloomberg)

Spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj who will preside over the inauguration of the temple reached Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

At the airport, Mahant Swami Maharaj was warmly welcomed by Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance for the UAE, as per the official press release of BAPS Hindu Mandir.

"His Excellency said to His Holiness, 'Welcome to the UAE. Our nation is blessed with your presence. We are touched by your kindness and we feel your prayers.' In response, Mahant Swami Maharaj warmly replied, 'We are touched by your love and respect. The leaders of the UAE are great, good, and large-hearted'." the release added as quoted by news agency ANI.

Here is all you need to know about the BAPS Hindu Mandir: