'Brother...': PM Modi, Al Nahyan display bonhomie at bilateral meeting in UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently touring the UAE, held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday and exchanged several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). Putting on display his rapport with the leader, PM Modi called Nahyan his "brother" and pointed out that the two had met five times in the last seven months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi embracing Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Brother, firstly, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm welcome. We have met five times in the last seven months, which is very rare. I have also got the opportunity to come here seven times... the way we have progressed in every field, there is a joint partnership between India and UAE in every field," said PM Modi in the meeting with the UAE President.

PM Modi thanked the UAE leader for playing an instrumental role in the construction of the country's first Hindu temple.

"The construction of BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) temple here would not have been possible without your support," he said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the temple tomorrow.

He called the signing of a bilateral treaty a matter of happiness.

"Brother, it is also a matter of happiness that today we are (signing) the bilateral investment treaty... I believe that this will be big news for the G20 countries that India and UAE are moving forward in this important direction," he said.

PM Modi also thanked Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for visiting Gujarat.

"I thank you for accepting my invitation and coming to my home state Gujarat for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. You have taken this event to new heights and its reputation has increased in the world," he added.

He also called Nahyan his family. Upon his arrival, the two leaders greeted each other with a warm embrace.

"I thank you for the warm welcome. Whenever I come here to meet you, I always feel I have come to meet my family. We've met 5 times in the last 7 months, it's very rare and reflects our close relationship," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were among the Indian delegations present in the meeting.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the airport, PM Modi was welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan.

"Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed, for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport. I look forward to a productive visit which will further strengthen the friendship between India and UAE," said PM Modi in a post on X.

PM Modi will today address the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi at the Zayed Sports City Stadium. Over 65000 people are likely to attend the 'Ahlan Modi' or 'Hello Modi' event.