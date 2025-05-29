Asim Munir's fresh warning over Indus Waters Treaty: 'Water is Pakistan's red line'

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir said on Thursday that Pakistan will never compromise on the water issue because it is linked to the lives of 240 million people. His remark came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Gujarat that Pakistan is “sweating” because of India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs water sharing between the two estranged neighbours. Asim Munir was promoted to the rank of field marshal after a conflict with India.(AP file photo)

Asim Munir, who was promoted to the post of field marshal of Pakistan, days after hostilities with India over the Pahalgam terror attack, made the remark while talking to vice-chancellors of different universities, principals, and senior teachers and educators.

“Pakistan will never accept Indian hegemony. Water is Pakistan's red line, and we will not allow any compromise on this basic right of 240 million Pakistanis,” Asim Munir said.

Weeks before launching military strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the terror attack, India suspended the water sharing treaty. Pakistan largely depends on rivers that flow from India for potable and irrigation water.

India has said the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan stops sponsoring terrorism.

Pakistan's reaction to PM Modi's speech

Pakistan on Wednesday reacted to PM Modi's strong speech in Gujarat, saying his remarks were “regrettable”.

"His references to weaponizing water, a shared, treaty-bound resource, reflect a troubling departure from international norms and a stark contrast between India’s conduct in the region and its declared global ambitions," said Pakistan's foreign office.

In Gandhinagar, Modi referred to the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and said that India had not even begun to fully use the water resources granted under the agreement. "Only 2-3% water was left for us. We have not done much yet, but even that has made them sweat,” he said at a rally.

With inputs from PTI