In Pakistan, democracy slips, General Munir gains ground

The sudden elevation of General Asim Munir, the chief of Pakistan army, to the rank of Field Marshal has shocked many. One has never heard of a general getting an instant promotion immediately after a swift military defeat. The first phase of Operation Sindoor was paused after Pakistan’s director general of operations (DGMO) threw in the towel and called his Indian counterpart for a ceasefire: The Pakistani DGMO’s call was preceded by a plea to the US for help after the Indian Armed Forces destroyed 11 military airfields.

What was considered as a self-goal was converted by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the master propaganda machinery of Pakistan’s armed forces, into a self-belief of victory and a resultant reward for General Munir’s performance. There are many surprises, beginning with Munir behaving more like a terrorist and less like a military general.

There is a speculation whether this elevation means him losing power vested in him as COAS or would he now be more powerful wearing a double hat.

Munir was relatively unknown outside Pakistan until he made the inflammatory ‘jugular vein’ speech in Pakistan that had overtones of jihadi propaganda, which was applauded by the captive military and subordinate political audience. To an ordinary person, Munir’s script would have appeared out of context. Hardly had the sound of this speech faded, there was an attack in India on handpicked Hindu tourists picnicking in picturesque Pahalgam. It was a no-brainer to link the murder of the innocent Hindus to Munir’s statement. The attack closely resembled the Hamas attack on holidaying tourists in Israel. Sudden anger rippled through India demanding a heavy and immediate punitive response. The resultant Operation Sindoor was a swift and precise standoff with aerial strikes on terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan.

Munir’s compulsion to make the speech was clearly borne out of his deep insecurity and the need to burnish the image of the Pakistan army which was being clobbered in Balochistan and elsewhere in the country. Imran Khan’s supporters had also challenged the authority of the Pakistan army when they attacked the official residence of a Corps commander, threatening the position of Munir as the COAS of the so-called infallible army, which was now on the backfoot. Munir’s need to strengthen himself goaded the subservient political class to grant a five-year tenure to all service chiefs and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Pakistani army continues to get punches from political outlaws, anti-Pakistan freedom fighters in Balochistan, and Afghan-based irregular warriors. Munir conceived diversion tactics to secure himself.

Indian strikes early on May 7 destroyed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) bases: A LeT subsidiary, The Resistance Front (TRF), had initially claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attacks. ISPR released videos of the military giving ceremonial funerals to the dead terrorists in these camps. This established the army’s links with the terrorists. A face-saving counterattack by Pakistan with drones and missiles was quickly neutralised by India’s air defence, followed by Indian precision strikes on air bases in Pakistan. The foggy media war, the Pakistan propaganda campaign, made Munir look hugely victorious while their air bases were still smouldering. During this military confusion, Munir got the order passed that the military court could try civilians, a direct threat to the political class, making it easy to extract a promotion from the caged political leadership.

Munir’s elevation to the rank of Field Marshal marks a significant development in Pakistan’s military and political landscape. A Field Marshal is traditionally the highest military rank in many armies, often designated as a five-star rank. It is typically awarded to generals who have demonstrated extraordinary military leadership, especially during wartime. The rank is largely ceremonial in peacetime and is rarely conferred. General Muhammad Ayub Khan was the first Pakistani to be promoted to Field Marshal in 1959, a year after he seized power through a military coup. Though Ayub had stepped down from post of COAS, his promotion was seen as a consolidation of his authority and a symbolic gesture to legitimise his leadership. Ayub Khan’s tenure set a precedent for military involvement in Pakistan’s politics.

In India, Munir’s promotion is viewed with scepticism. Considering his extreme religious outlook and penchant for creating cross-border tensions exemplified by incidents such as the Pahalgam terror attack, the promotion is perceived as a move that could exacerbate regional instability.

In India, only two generals have been awarded the rank — Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Field Marshal KM Cariappa. Both were recognised for their exceptional wartime service. The rank is purely ceremonial, without conferring additional powers or command responsibilities. No parallels can be drawn between the Indian and Pakistan Field Marshals.

The rank of Field Marshal in Pakistan may carry significant influence, especially given the military’s prominent role in governance. Even though there is no explicit legal immunity associated with the rank, the political clout that comes along could potentially shield the individual from legal challenges. The removal of a Field Marshal is also not defined in Pakistani law. It carries substantial influence, potentially extending beyond military affairs into political domains.

Munir’s promotion could signal a further consolidation of military power in Pakistan, potentially impacting its democratic institutions. While it may bolster nationalistic sentiments and provide short-term stability, the long-term implications for civilian governance and regional relations remain uncertain.

The elevation of General Munir reflects the complex civil-military dynamics in Pakistan and raises questions about the future trajectory of its governance and regional interactions. This is a possible stepping stone to becoming the next President of Pakistan. As history has shown, the role and influence of a Field Marshal can vary widely depending on the country’s political and military context. Pakistan is once again in the grip of military rule and under Punjabi domination.

