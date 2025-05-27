Asaduddin Owaisi roasts Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir: ‘Stupid jokers. Nakal ke liye…’

Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has mocked Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir over a fake image being circulated as part of “Operation Bunyan”, saying that “copying requires brains", something Pakistan lacks. Pakistan Army Field Marshal Asim Munir was trolled for gifting a fake photo on Operation Bunyan. The image is actually from a 2019 Chinese military drill. (X/ @mufaddal_vohra)

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, Owaisi, who is part of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Panda led-all-party delegation for global outreach against terrorism, on Monday slammed Pakistan for sharing an old 2019 photo from a Chinese Army drill and presenting it as a recent military success against India.

The AIMIM MP said the image was wrongly gifted to the Pakistani prime minister as a symbol of victory. Urging people not to take Pakistan’s claims seriously, he said they don’t even deserve a “pinch of salt.”

“Yesterday, the Pakistani Army chief gifted a photo to the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif...these stupid jokers want to compete with India, they had given a photograph of a 2019 Chinese Army drill claiming it is a victory over India. This is what Pakistan indulges in. Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye'...inke pass akal bhi nahi hai (it takes brains to copy... and they don't even have that). Whatever Pakistan is saying, do not take even with a pinch of salt,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Watch the video here:

Asim Munir, who was recently promoted as Pakistan's Field Marshal, has been trolled by netizens for gifting a purported photo of Pakistan's Operation Bunyanun Marsoos against India to Shehbaz Sharif.

The framed painting, which was shared as a depiction of the military operation against India, is in reality a 2019 image of Chinese military strikes.

The painting was presented to Sharif during a dinner hosted by Asim Munir. The event was held in order to honour the Pakistani armed forces "steadfast commitment," and the "indomitable spirit."

The dinner was attended by top political and military leadership of Pakistan, such as President Asif Ali Zardari, foreign minister Ishaq Dar and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani.

What is the image in the frame?

As pointed out by users on X, the image was debunked through a simple Google Image Search, which revealed that the framed painting was of image of a Chinese military drill.

The image, which was also shared by the Chinese ministry of defence, is from 2019 and shows the PHL-03 long-range multiple launch rocket systems.

"Pak PM just gifted Asim Munir a photo from a 2019 Chinese military drill—faking war glory against India. Instead, India provided corroborated evidences of strikes with precision and power during #OperationSindoor. Denial, deception, and delusion remain state policy of Pakistan," stated a user on X.

In response to India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan initiated Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, launching a series of cross-border drone and missile strikes. However, despite Pakistan’s claims of success, the Indian armed forces effectively intercepted the attacks and foiled the operation across northern and western regions of the country.