Imran Khan reacts to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's promotion as field marshal: ‘King’ would have been better

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has slammed Army Chief of Staff Asim Munir's recent promotion to Field Marshal. In a statement issued on X, Imran Khan stated that the title of "king" would have been better for Munir as opposed to Field Marshal. Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)

As told to lawyers and party members from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Imran Khan stated that the two key pillars of democracy - Rule of Law and Morality - have been "razed to the ground" in Pakistan.

Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army's chief of Staff, was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal on Tuesday, making him the second military official to hold the rank in the country's history.

This promotion came after heightened tensions with India after the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor - a retaliatory strike response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Imran Khan slams Munir's promotion

In a statement on X, the jailed former prime minister referred to the state of law and order in Pakistan as the "law of the jungle".

"Masha’Allah, General Asim Munir became a Field Marshal. It would have been better if he had given himself the title of King instead of Field Marshal, because at present the law of the jungle is prevalent in the country and in the law of the jungle there is a king," Khan's team posted on social media platform X.

Due to the Indian government's order in wake of rising tensions, accounts of Pakistani officials, politicians, actors and news media have been blocked on X.

In his long statement, the former PM also warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of another potential Indian attack, adding that Pakistan must be prepared.

"After the way our forces, especially the Air Force, have thwarted Modi’s ambitions, I am worried. That he will do more stupidity now, for which we as a nation should be prepared," Khan was quoted as saying.