Australia brought in prickly acacia for shade and fodder; it now infests more than 6.6 million hectares

A tree brought in to help Australian farms has become one of the country's toughest weed problems. The Northern Territory Government says prickly acacia was first introduced to Australia as a shade and fodder tree. It now infests more than 6.6 million hectares of the country and is listed by the government as a Weed of National Significance, a national label applied to weeds with major impacts.

Why people planted it

Prickly acacia, once planted for shade, now infests 6.6 million hectares of Australia. (Wikimedia Commons)

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The tree is native to tropical and subtropical Africa, Pakistan, India and Myanmar. It came to Australia in the 1890s for shade, fodder and ornamental purposes, according to a 2003 study by Kriticos and colleagues in the Journal of Applied Ecology. By 1926, it was established in the Bowen and Rockhampton districts of Queensland. It was later sold as a source of shade and feed for sheep, although it had long been known as a problem in cattle country. It was not declared noxious until March 9, 1957, by which time it had spread across much of central and western Queensland, the paper said.

How it spreads so well

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Cattle are a large factor in its spread. The government says the seeds are carried on the hair and hooves of cattle and also pass through a cow's digestive tract intact. Livestock can carry seeds away from the parent tree. It can take six days for seeds to pass through an animal. The seeds can also be carried by water. The Kriticos study says the plant moves across a paddock boundary mainly through livestock eating and defecating the seeds. Once established, the tree flourishes along watercourses and outcompetes native plants. It can reach up to 10 m in height and forms dense thickets.

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Deep Dive Why was prickly acacia introduced to Australia, and how did it spread? It was brought to Australia in the 1890s for shade, fodder and ornamental use. Cattle spread its seeds on their hair and hooves and through their digestive tracts; water can carry seeds too. What damage does prickly acacia cause to farms and native ecosystems? Dense thickets reduce pasture, make mustering harder and limit livestock access to water. They also displace native plants and animals, increase soil erosion and can injure animals or puncture vehicle tires. How can farmers slow the spread of prickly acacia? The government recommends fencing stock away from mature pods and quarantining livestock moved from infested areas. Early action and yearly control are advised, with March to May identified as the best season for treatment.

Prickly acacia, a thorny, umbrella-shaped tree that can grow up to 10 meters tall and form dense thickets.

What happens to the land and wildlife

{{^usCountry}} According to the government, dense infestations reduce pasture production, and thickets make mustering harder and limit stock access to water. The Kriticos paper also notes that the weed increases mustering times and costs, and increases soil erosion. Native plants and animals also suffer as the thickets force them out and reduce biodiversity. The thorns are also a problem, as they can puncture vehicle tires and cause injury to animals. The government says the weed threatens farming and the environment across much of northern Australia, including the Barkly Tablelands in the Northern Territory. Could it spread even further {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the government, dense infestations reduce pasture production, and thickets make mustering harder and limit stock access to water. The Kriticos paper also notes that the weed increases mustering times and costs, and increases soil erosion. Native plants and animals also suffer as the thickets force them out and reduce biodiversity. The thorns are also a problem, as they can puncture vehicle tires and cause injury to animals. The government says the weed threatens farming and the environment across much of northern Australia, including the Barkly Tablelands in the Northern Territory. Could it spread even further {{/usCountry}}

Read More

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Researchers used a climate model to predict where the tree might be able to live. They found that the potential range of the species under present conditions is far greater than its present distribution. In their model, suitable or highly suitable habitat covered over one third of Australia. The authors also said climate change is likely to expand the area. They mentioned that the model ignores other factors affecting the tree's distribution, like soil type and land use.

What can be done about it?

The paper suggests that simple paddock quarantine, which gives livestock time to drop seeds before moving, may help limit the plant’s range. The government also recommends similar measures, such as fencing stock away from mature pods and quarantining animals moved from infested areas. Research has found that early action coupled with a yearly control program offers the best return on investment, it says. The best season to treat the plant is identified as March to May. Researchers in Queensland have also explored biocontrol options such as insects. Taken together, the story shows how a tree planted for shade and feed became a lasting problem.

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