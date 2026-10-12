‘Avoid sharing, circulating videos’: Indian embassy issues advisory for nationals in Saudi after Riyadh airport attack

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has reiterated its advisory for all Indian nationals, asking them to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels. The advisory, which was first issued on October 8 after Houthi rebels attacked the international airport in Riyadh, was reiterated on October 11, after fresh strikes on the airport killed an Indian.

Directives are as follows -

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 8, 2026, (Social Media via REUTERS)

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1. Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events.

2. The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced services through VFS, are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as and when necessary.

Deep Dive What should Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia do after the Riyadh airport attack? The Indian Embassy advises nationals to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors, and follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities through official channels. Why has the Indian Embassy asked people not to share videos of the Riyadh attack? The advisory asks Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting videos or news related to the ongoing events. It does not give a specific reason for the instruction. How can Indians in Saudi Arabia contact the embassy for help after the attack? The 24-hour PBSK helpline is 8002471234. For queries about injured Indian nationals, call +966-11-488469 or send a WhatsApp message to +966-536216082.

ALSO READ: 2 airports attacked, diplomats take shelter, schools on alert: What's happening in Riyadh?

3. The 24x7 helpline of Pravast Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) remains available on Toll free No: 8002471234.

4. The Indian community may follow the official social media handles of the Embassy for updates -

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{{^usCountry}} X: @IndianEmbRiyadh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} X: @IndianEmbRiyadh {{/usCountry}}

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Facebook: IndiainSaudiArabia

Instagram: indianembriyadh

LinkedIn: Embassy of India in Riyadh

5. The embassy also gave some additional numbers for queries concerning Indian nationals injured in the Riyadh attack -

+966-11-488469

+966-536216082 (WhatsApp messages only)

ALSO READ: ‘Deeply grieved’: Jaishankar assures all assistance to family of Indian killed in Riyadh attack

Indian national killed in Riyadh airport strike

India on Sunday strongly condemned repeated attacks by the Houthis. Initial reports following Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh said 12 people were killed and 309 others injured. The Indian embassy in Riyadh said on social media that one of 11 Indian nationals injured in the Sunday attack had “unfortunately lost his life”.

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A projectile struck the passenger terminal at the airport again on Sunday, even as air defence systems intercepted a missile. The civil aviation authority said the attack caused an unspecified number of injuries, and that a damage assessment was underway.

“Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance,” external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on social media.