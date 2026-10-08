2 airports attacked, diplomats take shelter, schools on alert: What's happening in Riyadh?

Several explosions were heard across Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Thursday, with diplomats reportedly taking shelter in their embassies and international schools also taking safety measures. The Houthis had claimed that they struck Riyadh airport and an Aramco refinery. (AFP) (Representative Image)

Tensions escalated in the Saudi capital on Thursday after blasts were heard and Yemen's Houthi's claims attacks. The explosions came hours after Yemen’s Houthi group claimed it had attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile. The claim could not be independently verified.

Diplomats stationed in the Saudi capital had been instructed to shelter in their respective embassies, while residents said international schools had taken precautionary measures. At least one school moved children into a basement.

Two people working in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District also said that some companies were evacuating staff, as reported by news agency AFP.

Explosions earlier this week The latest developments came after several incidents in and around Riyadh earlier this week.

Loud explosions rattled Riyadh on Monday evening, followed by another explosion that echoed through northern parts of the city on Tuesday. The Houthis had claimed that they struck Riyadh airport and an Aramco refinery, although Saudi authorities had not publicly confirmed an attack on the airport.

King Khalid International Airport had also been facing frequent temporary airspace closures, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, while Saudi authorities had not publicly acknowledged closures or confirmed strikes on the airport.

On October 3, flames and thick smoke were seen rising from an Aramco facility south of Riyadh after Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had targeted the site with ballistic missiles and drones.

Also Read: 'Completely unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, Abha airports claimed by Houthis

Attacks on Saudi airports The latest explosions also followed attacks on two Saudi airports on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said three people were killed and 36 injured in attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, according to AFP reports.

According to the aviation authority, one Sudanese national was killed and eight people were injured at King Khalid International Airport, while two people were killed and 28 injured at Abha airport.

At Abha airport, the victims included two female residents of Moroccan and Algerian nationalities, while those injured included Saudi, Bangladeshi and Filipino nationals, according to GACA.