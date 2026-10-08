'Completely unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, Abha airports claimed by Houthis

India condemned on Thursday recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's international airports in Riyadh, Abha, saying that they were "completely unacceptable and that India stands with the people and and government of the kingdom. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came under fire from Houthis earlier this week as well. (File Photo/AFP)

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

"The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured

“We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it added.

India's condemnation comes after Yemen's Houthi fighters claimed on Thursday morning that they struck Saudi Arabia's main international airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile and hit their target “with precision”.

Also read: Yemen's Houthis claim they struck Saudi's Riyadh airport with ballistic missile; ops hit

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on X that after the attack, operations at Riyadh's King Khalid Airport were disrupted. He also warned global airlines to not operate flights in Saudi airspace, except for the airspace over the sacred sites of Mecca al-Mukarramah and Medina al-Munawwarah or there will be “consequences”.

“We reiterate our call and warning _for the last time_ to all global airlines regarding the consequences of continuing to operate flights in Saudi airspace, which has become a theater for our military operations, with the exception of the airspace over the sacred areas in Mecca al-Mukarramah and Medina al-Munawwarah,” Saree's post read.

The group's claim of fresh attack on Saudi came a day after they said that they launched a series of attacks in the kingdom, killing three people. Saudi's King Khalid airport and Abha airport came under fire on Tuesday and Wednesday and suffered damage, following which, the Houthis took responsibility for both the attacks.

Blasts heard in Saudi, diplomats instructed to take shelter Multiple blasts were heard in Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday, news agency AFP reporting, following which, diplomats were asked take shelter in their respective embassies.

Residents also told AFP that international schools were also taking precautions and that one facility sent children into a basement for safety.

Some firms also evacuated their staff from the area, two people working in Riyadh's business hub told AFP.