‘Deeply grieved’: Jaishankar assures all assistance to family of Indian killed in Riyadh attack
The embassy said it was in touch with the family and would provide all necessary assistance to ensure the early repatriation of the mortal remains.
An Indian national who was injured in an attack at Riyadh airport on Saturday has died, the Indian embassy said on Sunday, expressing condolences to the deceased's family.
In a post on X, the embassy said it was in touch with the family and would provide all necessary assistance to ensure the early repatriation of the mortal remains.
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"It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the embassy said.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief over the death of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack and offered condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them of all possible assistance from the Indian embassy.
“Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance,” he wrote on X.
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