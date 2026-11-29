A youth wing activist of the Awami League was killed in clashes with workers of the ruling BNP on Sunday in fresh violence that erupted in Bangladesh as a two-day lockdown called by ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's party kicked in.

Sheikh Hasina's hometown in Gopalganj has been on the boil since the fugitive leader said she would return to Bangladesh in December (AFP) more less

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Crude bomb explosions, arson attacks and highway blockades were reported from several parts of the country despite heightened security arrangements after Hasina announced plans to return home on December 16.

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Ibrahim Sipahi, a local activist of Hasina's Awami League party, was killed in southwestern Shariatpur during clashes with BNP workers, while several others were injured in different parts of the country, according to the police and witnesses.

Sipahi was killed with locally-made sharp weapons as Awami League protesters allegedly set fire to a market, a restaurant and several vehicles, according to witnesses.

The violence erupted as Hasina's Awami League party called a 48-hour nationwide lockdown from early Sunday.

The Awami League's political activities remain banned in Bangladesh, a restriction first imposed in May 2025 under the interim government which succeeded Hasina's 15-year rule that ended in August 2024 after massive protests.

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{{^usCountry}} The 2024 protests had started over civil service job quotas and eventually escalated into a mass uprising against authoritarianism, corruption and economic hardship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2024 protests had started over civil service job quotas and eventually escalated into a mass uprising against authoritarianism, corruption and economic hardship. {{/usCountry}}

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The ban on the Awami League was upheld by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, which took charge after elections held in February this year.

On Sunday morning, protesters blocked a road, disrupting vehicular movement across the Padma Bridge, which connects southwestern Bangladesh with the rest of the country.

According to news reports, violence was reported in at least 14 of the country's 64 administrative districts, including the capital city Dhaka, from the early hours of Sunday, with crude bomb explosions and vehicles being torched.

Authorities deployed seven additional platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) overnight to maintain law and order in Dhaka and six other districts.

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The paramilitary force said 120 platoons were already on security duty, using drones for surveillance in seven districts, including Dhaka and southwestern Gopalganj, Hasina's home district.

A platoon in Bangladesh typically has up to 32 personnel.

Police said they used tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse protesters, while witnesses and media reports said the main clashes took place between supporters of the two rival parties, particularly in Shariatpur.

"When a group of people exploded cocktails and blockaded the expressway in the morning, we fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to control the situation," Shariatpur's Additional Superintendent of Police Zakaria Rahman said, adding that armed police personnel had stepped up patrols since Saturday night amid fears of unrest.

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Hasina has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising that toppled her 15-year government.

In November 2025, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on protesters. Hasina has refused the allegations.

Bangladesh has been seeking her extradition from India, while New Delhi has maintained that Dhaka's request is being examined through a legal process.

The issue has emerged as a source of tension between the two countries, with Dhaka insisting that Hasina be returned under a bilateral extradition treaty.

Hasina said she intends to return to Bangladesh on her own and surrender before a court.

Her lawyers had earlier approached the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi seeking a fresh passport and national identity card to facilitate her return. The Bangladesh government rejected her request for fresh travel documents earlier this month, which triggered unrest in the country.

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Hasina now plans to return home on December 16, the day Bangladesh celebrates its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War. She has also asked the Bangladesh government to arrange her air travel from New Delhi on the national carrier, her spokesperson said in a statement last week.