The ongoing unrest over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed return to Bangladesh has further intensified across the country, with at least 20 to 30 houses of leaders belonging to her party, the Awami League, set on fire in attacks allegedly carried out by the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists.

Several incidents of attacks have been reported in the past few weeks, including reports of arson at two police stations in Sheikh Hasina's home district, Gopalganj. (Reuters) more less

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Dozens of shops and houses were also vandalised and looted in Narail's Kalia upazila on Friday, Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star reported.

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The incidents reportedly followed the killing of two BNP-affiliated leaders in the area on November 18.

Station officer of the Kalia upazila fire service, Human Kabir, told reporters that the blaze broke out at around 4pm on Friday and that no one had called the fire service.

He said the fire service could not reach the area immediately as trees had been felled and placed across roads at several points. They eventually reached the spot around 8pm, by which time the intensity of the blaze at several houses was relatively low, Prothom Alo reported.

According to Kabir, 25 to 30 houses were damaged by fire, and several shops at Bardia Bazar were also reportedly set on fire. Meanwhile, Kalia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zinnatul Islam said that 15 to 20 houses were vandalised and set ablaze. The former lawmaker's village home was also among those targeted.

Awami League vs BNP

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{{^usCountry}} It was reportedly alleged that groups of BNP activists suddenly attacked the houses of former Awami League leader BM Kabirul Haque Mukti and former municipal mayor Mushfiqur Rahman, among other leaders of the banned party, in Bendar Char. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was reportedly alleged that groups of BNP activists suddenly attacked the houses of former Awami League leader BM Kabirul Haque Mukti and former municipal mayor Mushfiqur Rahman, among other leaders of the banned party, in Bendar Char. {{/usCountry}}

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The house of Krishnapada Ghosh, general secretary of upazila Awami League, was also said to have been attacked, vandalised and set on fire.

However, the Bangladesh National Party has denied allegations that its activists attacked or set ablaze anyone's home.

Kalia upazila BNP general secretary SM Wahiduzzaman, while speaking to reporters, dismissed allegations of vandalism and arson on houses, terming them "entirely baseless". He also said that claims of BNP leaders' presence at the incident sites were imaginary.

Police clarify claims

Narail Superintendent of Police Mohammad Al-Mamun Shikder, meanwhile, dismissed social media claims that Hindu families in Bendar Char were attacked and their houses were set on fire. In a press release, he termed in the incidents "false and fabricated".

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According to the police, Awami League leaders and activists were reportedly posting old videos and AI-generated videos on social media platforms to allegedly tarnish the image of the government.

Police said there were neither any Hindu settlements in Bendar Char nor were any houses or business outlets linked to them attacked.

BNP leader SM Wahiduzzaman also reacted to the allegations and said that the party stood with the Hindu community and its members.

Killing of two BNP leaders

On Wednesday, November 18, BNO activists had brought out a motorcycle procession near the Bendar Char sluice gate in Kalia in the evening hours to protest against alleged cocktail explosions, petrol bomb attacks and arson by Awami League activists.

However, an attack was carried out on the procession, allegedly by local Awami League activists. This left Sheikh Shahin, general secretary of Kalia municipal unit of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal, and Sohel Mollah, general secretary of Kalia upazila unit of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sanskritik Sangstha (JASAS), critically injured, The Daily Star reported. Later, they succumbed to their wounds while undergoing treatment.

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The superintendent of police said that two suspects, Disha Biswas and Rakib Biswas, had been arrested in connection with the BNP leaders' killings.

Situation now normal: Police

A press release from the police said that aggrieved relatives of the slain BNP leaders, along with several other people, gathered in Bendar Char village at around 4:45pm on Friday.

They reportedly attacked several houses belonging to Awami League leaders and activists, who were allegedly involved in the BNP leaders' killings.

Kalia Police Station team arrived at the scene upon receiving information of the ongoing clash and brought the situation under control. The press release said the situation is now normal and that additional police personnel have been deployed in the area.

Awami League-BNP leaders clash at other places

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Clashes broke out between supporters of the BNP and Awami League in Pabna's Bera upazila on Saturday, forcing police to fire rubber bullets and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Tensions had reportedly been brewing across several neighbourhoods of Bera municipality, including Payna, Brishalikha, Sawdagorpara, and Hatigara, over the past three days.

An Awami League leader, speaking from a secret location in Dhaka, reportedly alleged that party supporters had faced sustained persecution. "We have been on the run for over two years, during which hundreds of our supporters were lynched or wounded, and thousands more are languishing in jails," he said.

He said that they have been forced to stand back and resist, as they have no other option left.

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In the past two weeks, several instances of attacks, arson and vandalism have been reported. At least three police stations were torched in the past week, including two in Hasina's home district, Gopalganj.

Additionally, the ancestral home of former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus in Chattogram and dozens of branch offices of his Grameen Bank were targeted.

Sheikh Hasina's possible return

Sheikh Hasina said that she would return to her home in December "at any cost", even if "death is the price to pay." She has said that she intends to return to Bangladesh and surrender before a court.

Hasina has been living in neighbouring India's capital, New Delhi, since she fled Bangladesh amid a student uprising in August 2024.

Though Hasina's lawyers have approached authorities to seek a fresh passport and identity card for her, Dhaka has insisted that she must be brought back from India under the bilateral extradition treaty.

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In Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on protesters.