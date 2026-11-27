For that to work, plaintiffs must prove how much climate damage each company caused. Enter researchers Christopher Callahan and Justin Mankin. Their 2025 Nature study , which builds on research they published in 2022, attributes $28 trillion in lost gross domestic

By applying that extra warming penalty to the raw temperature reading, the authors generate phantom damage for every degree above zero.

Having failed to pass a carbon tax through Congress, climate activists are trying to impose one through the back door, by holding energy producers liable for trillions of dollars in alleged climate damages and hoping to bankrupt the industry.

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Having failed to pass a carbon tax through Congress, climate activists are trying to impose one through the back door, by holding energy producers liable for trillions of dollars in alleged climate damages and hoping to bankrupt the industry.

PREMIUM By applying that extra warming penalty to the raw temperature reading, the authors generate phantom damage for every degree above zero. more less

For that to work, plaintiffs must prove how much climate damage each company caused. Enter researchers Christopher Callahan and Justin Mankin. Their 2025 Nature study, which builds on research they published in 2022, attributes $28 trillion in lost gross domestic product growth to extreme heat caused by greenhouse-gas emissions, allegedly traceable to 111 energy companies. The authors claim that “the scientific case for climate liability is closed.”

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Not quite. Even accepting the authors’ controversial claims and methods, more than 90% of their headline figure stems from a flaw in their damage formula. When American Enterprise Institute’s Roger Pielke Jr. ran the authors’ code in degrees Celsius, he reproduced the $28 trillion figure. But when he converted the data to Fahrenheit, losses jumped to $43 trillion—and to Kelvin, to $359 trillion. That makes no sense; the economic estimate shouldn’t change if a different thermometer is used.

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In a new working paper, we explain how they erred. Hypothesizing that extreme heat reduces GDP growth and that a warmer average climate makes rising extremes more harmful, the authors plugged both rising extreme heat and rising average temperatures into the extreme-heat portion of their statistical model.

Their calculation can be broken algebraically into three terms. Two capture what the authors intended: the base effect of added extreme heat and the extra penalty from a warmer climate. So far, so good.

The problem is the third term, which applies that extra penalty not only to the extreme heat caused by emissions, but also to the heat wave’s entire temperature reading—the distance above zero. But different scales place zero at different temperatures. Celsius puts zero at water’s freezing point, Fahrenheit at about 18 degrees Celsius below freezing, and Kelvin at absolute zero, 273.15 degrees Celsius below freezing.

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By applying that extra warming penalty to the raw temperature reading, the authors generate phantom damage for every degree above zero. Shifting the zero mark lower thus makes the phantom penalty balloon. And because the penalty applies to baseline heat-wave temperatures that would occur even without warming, the formula would report losses from rising extreme heat even when extreme heat doesn’t rise. The study thus finds losses even in cold regions like Scandinavia, where its statistical model predicts that hotter summer days benefit growth.

The authors noticed this cold-region contradiction and included a code setting that fixes it, effectively eliminating the third term and thus the phantom damages. They even published maps using that setting, noting that it restored gains in high latitudes and “substantially reduced” losses in the tropics. Curiously, they never reported what that change did to their headline dollar figure.

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With that setting on and everything else unchanged, the temperature-scale sensitivity vanishes—along with more than 90% of the damages. The losses drop from $28 trillion to $2.5 trillion, with an uncertainty range from a $6.9 trillion loss to a $1.2 trillion gain. Because that margin of error spans from losses to gains, the model can’t rule out no net effect at all, or even a net gain.

How did a $25 trillion math blunder sail through peer review at a premier journal? Not for lack of eyeballs. The article—accessed 23,000 times and cited 78 times—sits in the 99th percentile for attention.

Climate policy is too consequential to get wrong. Before courts and lawmakers reshape the global economy by bankrupting energy producers, someone should check the math.

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Mr. Myers and Ms. Ruppalt, who hold doctorates in engineering, are attorneys at Boyden Gray PLLC. Their firm advises and represents trade associations and energy companies, including entities to which Messrs. Callahan and Mankin attribute damages.