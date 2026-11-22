Bahrain said on Saturday that an Iranian attack had struck and damaged a civilian industrial facility, causing a fire but no injuries, the latest incident as hostilities spread across the Middle East after the US and Israeli war on Iran started in February.

An interceptor drone operates during the Multinational Force Ukraine military exercise in Nowa Deba, Poland, on Friday, Nov. 20. (Representational) (Bloomberg) more less

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Civil Defence teams were fighting the fire, Bahrain's interior ministry said in a post on X. It gave no details on the location or nature of the facility.

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"As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site. Civil Defence is working to bring the fire under control. Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported," the post read.

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry warned residents of a potential threat and urged them to move to the nearest safe location, without specifying the nature of the threat.

Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, says it has intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks over the past week. Gulf Arab states have come under repeated fire from Tehran since the war broke out.