‘Tiny cretin of a man’: Restaurant bans comedian James Corden over misconduct

Comedian-host James Corden was banned from a restaurant in New York for alleged misconduct. Balthazar restaurant owner Keith McNally said that the late-night show host mistreated with the staff when he visited the restaurant.

"James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don't often 86 a customer, to today I 86'd Corden. It did not make me laugh," Keith McNally said.

James Corden also misbehaved at McNally's previous restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, he alleged. Recounting the time when James Corden visited the restaurant in June, Keith McNally said the “TV personality showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: ‘Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.'”

In another incident that occurred earlier this month, the restaurant owner accused James Corden of complaining about his wife's food.

"That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: 'You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!' "

