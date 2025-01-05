Bangladesh cancels training programme in India for 50 judges, judicial officers

Bangladesh’s interim government on Sunday cancelled a training programme for 50 judges and judicial officers in India. The one-day training session was scheduled in February. Bangladesh interim government head Muhammad Yunus

“The notification has been cancelled,” a law ministry spokesman said. The cancellation order came a day after the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported that 50 lower judiciary judges would undergo a one-day training programme from February 10 at the National Judicial Academy and the State Judicial Academy in Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi was supposed to bear the expenses for the training programme, reported PTI.

India and Bangladesh's strained ties

India and Bangladesh's ties soured after the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee Dhaka in August. She later landed in India seeking refuge.

She was ousted from Bangladesh after bloody protests jeopardised her safety in Dhaka.

New Delhi and Dhaka's ties have also deteriorated over a series of attacks on Hindu community members and their places of worship after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power.

India has conveyed to Bangladesh its concerns about attacks on the country’s Hindu minority.

The arrest of Bangladeshi monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges has emerged as another irritant in bilateral ties.

Bangladesh Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, meanwhile, said in a recent interview that the country is dependent in many ways on India, and it will not do anything that goes against New Delhi’s strategic interests.

India last week called for a fair trial for those arrested in Bangladesh after jailed Hindu monk Chinmoy Das's bail plea was rejected by a local court.